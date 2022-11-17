Hajia Bintu wowed folks on TikTok after she shared a video of her jamming to a legendary Highlife song

The pretty TikToker was in a light and loose nightwear as she twirled and whined her body to the melody

The video sparked reactions from Bintu's followers, who were hit with nostalgia upon hearing the legendary tune

Beautiful Ghanaian TikToker, Hajia Bintu, took her followers on a trip down memory lane and left them in nostalgia as she jammed to 'Na Ade Dede', a legendary Highlife tune by Old Soja, Okyeame Kwame and Castro.

The timeless tune had a lot of folks remembering the good old days as they watched Hajia Bintu jam to it. The TikToker was in a light and loose nightwear as she danced to the song.

She twirled and whined her body in a spectacular fashion, leaving many peeps thirsty for more.

Hajia Bintu is known for her eye-catching dance moves. The video showed she could dance to any song.

The TikToker's dancing skills have brought her a huge following on TikTok, a whooping 1.8 million followers, which is a massive feat to achieve.

The video of her dancing to the iconic highlife tune fetched her lots of compliments.

Hajia Bintu Fans Praise Her

Adwoa Adutwumwaah❤️ was impressed:

My role model u do all ❤️

empresskelsey1 enjoyed the music:

I use to love this song paaaa n still love it… de instrumental hits differently

ishy wilson said:

The duna dier it's always a must see intro

PRINCE AGYAPONG also wrote:

Looking Fabulous and Fantastic. Absolutely Gorgeous and Pure Woman

