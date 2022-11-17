Celebrated Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has gotten the internet buzzing after she dropped stunning no-makeup photos on her Instagram page

The photos show her flaunting her flawless fair skin and her lovely cornrows which were neatly done by her hairstylist

Many of her celebrity friends and fervent followers have shown their admiration for her extraordinarily beautiful natural looks

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress, Joselyn Dumas, has shown that when it comes to rocking makeup looks as well as no makeup looks, she can ace them both without trying hard.

In a series of recent photos, she shared in the form of a carousel on her Instagram feed, she flaunted her lovely flawless fair skin. Her skin is so smooth that it was without blemish, or hyperpigmentation, and neither did it have pimples or acne.

Her eyebrows were neatly done and her cornrows which were braided in the form of stitch braids were exceptionally done and perfectly tucked in.

She wore a black sleeveless top. She accessorised her entire look with some sparkling golden bracelets and a star-studded pair of earrings.

Stunning photos of Joselyn Dumas flaunting flawless skin gets many admiring her

mckinneyhammond commented:

That skin!!!! You are glowing girl!!! So beautiful.

manifestive said:

Alight then. Show off already

stephaniebensonlive said:

Beautiful❤️

anita_okoye remarked:

So fresh and So clean

mum_ardahh said:

My beautiful senior Kaineto, you’re loved

sheree.lovee commented:

Pleasing natural beauty

callmhee_jay remarked:

If beauty was a felony you will be innocent… sending love from this side

iamemeraldella said:

Skin like glass❤️

ashinze.o remarked:

One person shouldn’t be this gorgeous. ❤️

