Asibolanga hitmaker Mzbel has thrown a subtle shot at comedienne Afia Schwar after the latter revealed that she was undergoing surgery to fix hair growth challenges

Mzbel's photo was an old one where she flaunted her haircut and this has gotten many people showering her with lovely messages and praises admiring her youthfulness

However, some fans have noticed that Mzbel dropping the old photo was a subtle jab to Afia Schwar's unpleasant hairline

Veteran Ghanaian musician Mzbel has thrown a subtle jab at Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger after the latter flew to Turkey to have a hair transplant.

Mzbel and Afia Schwarzenegger. Photo Source: @GoddessMzbel @queenafiaschwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

Mzbel shared an adorable photo which was captured and shared on her Instagram page in November 2021, and this has gotten many people throwing in lovely messages for her once again.

In the photo, Mzbel flaunted her lovely haircut which was nicely done with a cut through the side to highlight the beautiful hairdo. She rocked a pair of big earrings, sunglasses and necklaces to highlight her look. Her makeup also brought out the youthfulness in her.

However, this comes at a time when Afia Schwar is in Turkey getting a hair transplant after she revealed in a series of videos about having challenges when it comes to hair growth.

In the videos Afia Schwar shared, she also had a low haircut, however, her hairline was not pleasing to the eye, hence the need for her to undergo surgery to fix it.

Mzbel's lovely haircut steals show on social media

@kelvin0sei commented:

16 years.

@AkosuaCherrie commented:

Forever a baddie

@niimants39 remarked:

Like a 16-year-old bouncy baby girl

@asagivensmusic commented:

As beautiful as always

@BillyJoegh said:

Like you're 16...

@Goldbirdmusic1 remarked:

Like a QUEEN

@9thNATIVE remarked:

Still looking 16 Ohemaa still looking 16

Source: YEN.com.gh