Kumawood actor Okomfo Kolegae buried his wife and unborn child's funeral at Atwima Tabare on Saturday, December 17, 2022

The burial ceremony was attended by many Kumawood stars including star actress Nana Ama McBrown

A video has popped up showing McBrown consoling Kolegae as he wept uncontrollably at the burial ceremony

It was a sombre atmosphere as Kumawood actor Okomfo Kolegae buried his wife, Millicent Oteng at Atwima Tabare in the Asnatie Region.

The burial and funeral ceremony on Saturday, December 17, 2022, saw many Kumawood stars joining their colleague in mourning.

Among them was an award-winning actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown whose appearance gingered the mourners around.

Nana Ama McBrown consoled Okomfo Kolegae at his wife's funeral Photo source: @zionfelixdotcom

McBrown consoles a weeping Kolegae

The arrival of McBrown at the funeral happened to be one of the most emotional moments as it coincided with Kolegae's breakdown.

In a video shared by Zionfelix on Instagram, Kolegae was seen shedding uncontrollable tears as he sat in the midst of other people at the funeral.

Immediately she got to where Kolegae was sitting, McBrown bent down and tried to console him. She spoke with Kolegae for a while before she got back on her feet to move.

See the video below:

McBrown's video with Okomfo Kolegae stirs reactions

The video has sparked loads of sympathy from social media users who have been saddened.

anirababe said:

The man tears only God can understand the pains too much my vein even hurts from seeing how he us holding himself Death whyyy!

nanaama_edwards said:

At this point no amount of words can console him, God of Alpha hour, our chief Alpharian should step in and console him

kofi.mrasare said:

Hmm this feeling erh, until u get there u ll never understand. I tried holding on my tears during my dads funeral but still drops came out . RIP Dad

akosua_papabi.18 said:

You can tell from his expression the intensity of pain he is inThe way he looks up into the sky with the many questions running tru his mind.,God why May God Comfort Him❤️‍It shall be well with him

Source: YEN.com.gh