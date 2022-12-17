Actor and movie Ekow Blankson was laid to rest after a solemn burial ceremony at Tema on Saturday, December 17

The burial ceremony saw a galaxy of movie stars including Jackie Appiah, Fred Amugi, Gloria Sarfo, Oscar Provencal, Selassie Ibrahim, and others in attendance

A video and photos have emerged on social media showing how the movie stars came to pay their last respects to their colleague

The mortal remains of Ghanaian actor, director, and media managing director Ekow Blankson have been laid to rest.

The 50-year-old Blankson was interred in a private burial ceremony on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

Ahead of the interment, a pre-burial and burial service was held at the Full Gospel Church, EMC branch in Tema.

Actor Ekow Blankson has been laid to rest with Jackie Appiah, Roselyn Ngissah, Fred Amugi, and others in attendance Photo source: @roselyn_ngissah, @georgequaye

Jackie Appiah, Gloria Sarfo, others attend Ekow Blankson's burial/funeral

The burial service for Ekow Blankson saw a number of high-profile actresses joining the hundreds of mourners to bid farewell to their colleague.

Among the actresses who came to pay their last respects to the deceased were Jackie Appiah Appiah, Gloria Sarfo, Beverly Afaglo, Roselyn Ngissah, and Selassie Ibrahim.

Videos have emerged on social media showing different moments of these actresses at the ceremony.

In one of the videos shared on Selassie Ibrahim's Instagram, the actresses were seen converging behind one camera for a selfie moment. Jackie was heard mentioning the names of her colleagues around.

See the video below:

Photos shared on Instagram by Goerge Quaye also showed himself, Fred Amugi, Oscar Provencal, and other notable faces at the funeral.

See the photos below:

Ekow Blankson's death

Ekow Blankson passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, after being rushed to the hospital following a sudden illness.

At the time of his death, the Borga and Rhapsody of Love actor was 50 years old. He left behind a wife, Justina Blankson, and five children.

Source: YEN.com.gh