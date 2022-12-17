Kumawood actor Okomfo Kolegae has buried his wife, Millicent Oteng, who passed away while delivering their unborn child

Photos from the burial ceremony have surfaced online showing the actor breaking into uncontrollable tears

A number of Ghanaians who have seen the photos have taken to the comment section to condole with him

Kumawood actor Okomfo Kolegae, known in private life as Collins Oteng, has buried his late wife Millicent Oteng.

Reports broke out on Sunday, November 20, 2022, that Kolege's wife, who was pregnant, had died while delivering her baby at the hospital.

The reports, which were later confirmed, further indicated Kolegae did not only lose his wife but also lost the child.

Okomfo Kolegae has buried his late wife, Millicent Oteng, and their unborn child Photo source: Okomfo Kolegae

Almost one month after her untimely demise, the burial and final funeral rites of Kolegae are being held at Atwima Tabere, near the Ashanti regional capital of Kumasi.

Okomfo Kolegae breaks down at wife's funeral

Images from the burial ceremony have popped up showing a sombre atmosphere with the bereaved husband breaking down in tears.

In photos shared on his Facebook page, Okomfo Kolegae was in a mourning cloth and sitting in the midst of other mourners. He had tears trickling down his cheeks as he looked into the skies as to seek answers from God.

Sharing the photos, the actor indicated that he was traumatised by the passing of his wife and unborn child. He also wondered why God allowed such a calamity to befall him.

"Today my wife Mrs Millicent Oteng and my unborn child goes to the maker and tears drops down from my eyes like an open tap. In my entire life, i have Never been traumatised like this. And the question i keep asking is God why me ... Why me . Its Not well with my soul....my heart is bleeding. Hmmmmmmmm," he captioned.

Ghanaians console Okomfo Kolegae

The photos have gathered a lot of condolences from Ghanains on social media. YEN.com.gh compiled a few below.

Danso Abiam said:

Oh soo sad bros you make me remember my mum who also pass away it wasn't easy at all but what would you do just give it to God.

Ahmed Alpha said:

Remember it is Him we come from and to Him is our return

Abeiku De-Graft Johnson said:

Condolences Collins… it’s well! NURSE Millicent was a good person indeed and we shall miss her greatly

Clement Akanbelum said:

My condolences bro. May the good Lord strengthen u during this tough time

AdjoaAnimuonyam Halefas said:

Hmmmm it's not easy, may God hold and wipe ur tears. Hmmmm 3mu 3ya but it shall be well

Agya Koo, McBrown, other Kumawood stars throng one-week of Borga Sylvia's sister

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Kumawood movie fraternity joined Borga Sylvia and her family in mourning.

Borga Sylvia lost her elder Cynthia Amankwaa Gyamfi, also known as Yaa Sefah or Big Cee, a few weeks ago.

In line with Akan traditions, a one-week observance ceremony was held in Kumasi on Thursday, December 15, 2022.

