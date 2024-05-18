Medikal has opened up about his life after he ended his five-year marriage with Fella Makafui

This comes after Medikal's recent accusations against Fella Makafui and her family members

The rapper has clarified the status of her co-parenting relationship with her ex-wife

On May 18, Medikal shared a video online accusing Fella Makafui and her family members of plotting to take his house with the help of the police.

This comes a few months after the rapper confirmed that his five-year relationship with Fella Makafui had ended.

Fans were confused to see his ex-wife, Fella Makafui, in her nightgown in the recent video shared online.

Medikal recounts life after divorce announcement

According to Medikal, he and Fella Makafui agreed to co-parent their only child, Island Frimpong, despite going their separate ways.

Medikal again referenced the co-parenting decision when a fan spotted Fella Makafui comfortable in her nightgown in a recent video he posted online.

"It’s been almost a year, we never nack, we live in separate rooms. I have a Nanny who takes care of my daughter," the rapper disclosed in a recent post on Twitter now X.

The rapper explained that he chose to divulge their private issues since Fella decided to involve the public and call the cops on him rather than solving it home amicably.

Netizens react to Medikal's struggles

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts about Medikal's frustrations with Fella Makafui.

@manuelphrimpz said:

Being this informative won’t solve the problem tho

@ujunwaedeh noted:

When sister Derby issue happened, many people applauded you and you thought you’re on top of the world. You see your life outside? One thing is, if you’re not ready to settle, no woman will be enough for you

@MaameAmaAdoma wrote:

Eeish too much information

@Boy_Millah added:

No matter what as a guyman dier you carry your house matter come internet top a you messop, make the woman do am sef chale.

Fella Makafui responds to Medikal's accusations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Medikal's accusations against Fella Makafui had set his ex-wife up for numerous harsh swipes from fans, influencing her to share a subtle response online.

Contrary to what many fans expected, Fella Makafui said nothing about Medikal's accusations. She rather leveraged the opportunity to sell an upcoming viewing session of her new movie, Resonance.

