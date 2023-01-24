A short video of a little girl dancing while fetching water with a clay pot has been liked over 7,000 times on TikTok

Her sweet traditional dance moves have endeared her to many people who described her as a well-cultured girl

The girl's beauty has also caught the attention of TikTok users who are loving her native wrapper

No fewer than 7,000 people have liked a 15-second TikTok video of a girl who danced while fetching water.

The girl went to fetch water with her brown clay pot and the moment was recorded in the video that has now gone viral.

The girl left her water pot to dance gently. Photo credit: TikTok/@princedonfamily.

Source: UGC

The TikTok video opened with the girl standing and touching the water as it rushed from the tap into her small brown pot.

Video of a girl dancing while fetching water

But one interesting centre of attraction in the video was the way the girl was dressed in traditional wrappers. She had a red wrapper strewn around her chest region while a blue one was tied around her waist.

When she heard the sound of music in the video, she instantly started dancing and moving her waist in a gentle but nice way. Her dance moves are a major highlight in the video.

Her impressive beauty was also noticed as her dressing made her look as pretty as a princess.

A lot of TikTok users have described the girl in flowering terms. The video was posted by @princedonfamily.

Reactions from TikTok users

@kiryarachael said:

"She was like lemme shake shake I have nothing to do."

@tattylove256 commented

"Adeze is growing faster in Africa. My daughter-in-law to be 2050 inshallah."

@Hyrine said:

"Oh! True definition of home is the best."

@Chocolate boy said:

"OMG is that Adaeze? She's so adorable."

Source: Legit.ng