Actress and influencer Akuapem Poloo has caused a stir online once again with her dramatic acts

The actress during an interview at Original FM with her colleague, Yvonne Nelson was seen dancing and climbing onto the presenter's work table

The video has gained a reaction and fans cannot stop laughing at the entertaining video

Actress, Akuapem Poloo and social media influencer, has caused a stir on social media after jumping onto a radio presenter's table during a live radio show at Original FM.

The dramatic scene occurred when Akuapem Poloo was invited as a guest on the radio show. The actress who was with her colleague, Yvonne Nelson, on the Original FM radio programme to promote their upcoming movie, 'Kotoka' was seen climbing onto the table.

Akuapem Poloo dances with Yvonne Nelson at original Fm Photo source: @yvonnenelson

Source: Instagram

During her moment of excitement, she danced and twerked to the surprise of everyone in the studio. She even went as far as raising her legs while she laid on her back on the table.

The unexpected behaviour quickly gained attention, and shortly after, the video of Akuapem Poloo's antics has been reacted to widely on social media platforms.

She has been playing an essential role in the promotion and advertisement of the new movie which is to premiere in a few days.

Watch Akuapem Poloo's video below.

Netizens react to Akuapem Poloo's video

Yvonne Nelson and Akuapem Poloo jab Yaw Dabo

