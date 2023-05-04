A beautiful young Ghanaian actress, Abigail, who is popularly known as Ekueme, has shared her life story in a recent interview

The actress and student said she is constantly mistaken for Nigerian actress Ebube Obio who shares a striking resemblance with her

Ghanaians and peeps on YouTube have admired her and wished that she gets to act as a twin with the Nigerian actress in a movie together

A Ghanaian actress and student, Abigail, who shares striking similarities with diminutive Nigerian actress Ebube Obio said she had been mistaken for the Nigerian actress on several occasions.

Left and Right (Ebube). Middle (Ekueme) Photo credit: @degodsontv, Instagram-@oluebube.obio

Source: Youtube

Ebube Obio's Ghanaian lookalike talks about her life

In an interview with Ghanaian YouTuber De God Son TV, the actress, who said she got her name from singing Nigerian song "Ekueme" in a movie, shared her views on life and how her stature her life.

The Kessben University student and TikToker said she is the first child of three girls, adding that, she is the smallest among her sisters.

The confident and eloquent actress added that she was introduced to her lookalike by a friend who sent her photos and follow-up videos of Ebube's movies.

Since then, she has been hooked on her movies and is convinced she is her sister by nature.

Watch Abigail's (Ekueme) interview below

Celebrity lookalikes cause a stir in Ghana

Several reports and surprises about celebrity lookalikes in Ghana have occurred in the past weeks. Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Fameye, and King Promise have had people come out and refer to themselves as their lookalikes.

This has raised several interesting conversations about the dangers of impersonations and the things that lookalikes are allowed to and not to do.

Ghanaians react to video of Ebube Obio's lookalike Abigail 'Ekueme'

Ghanaians who watched the interview expressed love towards the actress and reacted positively to the video. Some applauded her humility and intelligence, while others opined that she met her Nigerian twin for a movie together.

Emmanuel Erzoah commented:

In fact, her parents did well in putting her through university, but I would be happy, Alexis, if u guys could try hard n link her to Ebube in Nigeria

No me commented:

Wow, this is my first time seeing her, and truly I love her personality very humble I hope she never changes

Ernest Asamoah commented:

What a smart, brilliant girl; she knows how to answer questions very well, no controversial answers at all. She is very knowledgeable, I like her.

Kwame Nti-Yeboah commented:

I'm impressed by the intelligence of this lady. May God make her great... Thanks for the interview.

