Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has been commended for his show of humility at a public function

This comes as he kneeled before an Anglican priest during a memorial service held in Kumasi

Many people who commented on the post showered praises on the King over the act

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has been praised online after he exhibited a gesture depicting his humility.

It happened when he attended a memorial service in honour of Oheneba Mensah Bonsu, Hiahene, on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

Otumfuo attends memorial service Photo credit: @Opemsuo Radio/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The service was held at the St Anne’s Anglican Church at Ash-town to honour the memory of the traditional leader who passed on 25 years ago.

Photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Asante Nation's Facebook page captured the moment when the ruler of the Ashanti Kingdom kneelt before the Anglican priest to be prayed for.

The post, which had raked in over 1800 likes and 100 comments, was captioned:

"In the presence of God, as mortal as He is, in meekness and humility he goes down before Nana Nyankopon, Ɔdomankoma, Ɔbɔadeɛ Nyame, Ɔsoro ne Asaase wura. The King that accepts all religionFor your information, Otumfuo has his personal Imam, they call him ‘Otumfuo Kramo Panin. Piawwwwwww!!!"

Here are photos of the memorial service

Ghanaians praise Asantehene

Many people who thronged the post's comment section praised Otumfuo for his humility.

Dan Boat reacted:

Humble King..LongLive the King God bless the king...

Emmanuel Kwadwo Darkwah commented:

The only personality our Royal highest will bow down to on earth is the high priest, that's the man of God. Saul and David did it to Samuel. What's wrong about Our King kneeling before the priest?

Benjelo Brown reacted:

Asante tradition believes there is Nyame Odomakoma, Me ne ne3 me ne Nyankopon therefore named Saturday( the traditional Sabbath day in the bible) as Memeneda even before the advent of the European.

Nana Poku reacted:

Traditional Akan spirituality/religion and Western Christianity identify the same Central Supreme Being of GOD. They are different avenues or expressions to the same recognition of God.

Otumfuo outdoors Manhyia Hall

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has commissioned an ultra-modern conference centre at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.

The new conference centre, the Otumfuo Osei II Jubilee Hall, was commissioned on Monday, April 15, 2024.

It was built to mark the 25th anniversary of Nana Osei Tutu II's enstoolment as Asantehene.

Source: YEN.com.gh