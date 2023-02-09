Yvonne Nelson has opened up about the ongoing brouhaha surrounding Yaw Dabo after he said that people who spend more than an hour watching movies are lazy

According to Yvonne Nelson, he was not thinking straight when he responded to the question during an interview

Her comments have got many Ghanaians talking as they side with her and urge Yaw Dabo to remain calm during interviews

Talented actress and filmmaker Yvonne Nelson has expressed her views on why Yaw Dabo made such strong controversial statements during an interview.

During a recent interview, Yaw Dabo stated that people who sit down to spend more than an hour watching movies are classified as lazy people. This sparked massive outrage among Ghanaians considering the fact that Yaw Dabo is an actor and many people follow his movies.

Commenting on the this, Yvonne Nelson stated that Yaw Dabo was not thinking clearly when he made such remarks.

"I believe he wasn't thinking straight. He wasn't thinking straight," she said.

Buttressing her point, she hinted that sometimes during interviews, one does not have all the time to think through questions before answering them.

In an interview on Original TV Ghana's show called E-chat, Yvonne further stated that Yaw Dabo wanted people to talk about him and he has achieved his aim.

"You see how people are talking about him? And we are doing that. That's what he wants and we're doing it really."

Watch the video of Yvonne Nelson speaking on Yaw Dabo's controversial statements.

Liberian First Lady Clar Marie Weah visits Yvonne Nelson's school

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the wife of Liberian President George Weah is in the country, and she visited Yvonne Nelson's school, Just Like Mama Day Care, to spend time there to learn about them.

Pictures from her visit have emerged on social media as many hail the talented actress for being recognised by a reputable person from the African continent.

