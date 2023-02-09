Comic actress Afia Schwarzenegger has been reported to have tied the knot in a traditional wedding

The talk about Schwar getting married has been sparked by videos of her rocking a colourful kente bridal gown and flaunting a ring

Even though the details of the wedding are not available, congratulations have poured in from Tracey Boakye and others

Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has sparked rumours of a secret wedding as new videos of her emerged.

The videos sighted by YEN.com.gh on social media suggest Afia Schwar might have got married in a traditional wedding.

One of the videos was shared on the personal page of Afia Schwar's daughter, Pena. It showed Schwar dressed in a colourful kente gown as she made her way out of a room.

She was heard shouting 'ayefro oo', an expression used to celebrate newlyweds while wearing a ring on the wedding ring finger.

See below for the video which was reposted on Instagram by @sweet_maame_adwoa

Another video shared by Tracey Boakye gave an up-close look at Afia Schwar who was still clad in the kente. Tracey congratulated Schwar but failed to talk about marriage.

Congratulations pour in for Afia Schwar

While the videos did not give any context on what was happening, many have congratulated Schwar.

jessicasedinamofasi said:

Congratulations . When did it happen and I didn't hear anything . Congratulations Mommy

ohemaa_ajoaw said:

Woooow our queen has married now congratulations ooo

naa.getrude said:

I thought it a birthday photoshoot oooo, congratulations

zuweira_abubakar said:

Congratulations God bless your new home❤️❤️❤️

Afia Schwar disowns Moesha Boduong

Meanwhile, Afia Schwar recently disassociated herself from Moesha Boduong after her recent interview.

The mother twins also begged her former friend to seek divine healing and also stay away from her family.

Afia Schwarzenegger also revealed that Moesha Boduong has not shown appreciation after paying her medical bills.

