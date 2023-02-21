Singer Stephanie Benson said that Samini was tired of kissing her in their music video on their 'One more' music track

Stephanie said that the producers who were into the kissing moment between the two forgot to say the word 'cut' and watched them continue

Samini shouted, 'won't you say cut' after the moment lasted longer, and he could sense some tension at the moment

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Singer Stephanie Benson has revealed that the scenes in her One More music track are natural and had some background story.

In an interview on Okay FM, she stated there were kissing moments between herself and the reggae and dancehall artiste Samini.

Stephanie added that just a few minutes into their passionate kissing scene, she began to enjoy a little bit of it, and so did Samini.

Stephanie Benson said Samini got tired of kissing her on set Photo source: @stephaniebensonlive @samini_dagati

Source: Instagram

But to their surprise, the film crew and her producers were in on it too. They had forgotten to say cut, a usual word to end a particular scene.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

This led to the two kissing for much longer until Samini asked the producers if they would not say cut.

Stephanie told Abeiku Santana in laughter, detailing that she enjoyed working with Samini on the music and enjoyed the hilarious scenes from their video shoots.

Watch Stephanie Benson's interview with Samini below:

Netizens reacted to Stephanie Benson's interview with Abeiku Santana

_vicky_classic_ commented:

Hahaha that is funny to hear....man no dey see top la

yvonne.empress commented:

@samini_dagaati Bra Emma wannya call

elizabethamoaa

Eiiiii Mummy @stephaniebensonlive

desneat. gh commented:

You samini you’re bad paaaa. The thing di3 me koraaa if I get aa seyiaaaa lol Akyee …….

gaiseyeliz900 commented:

Ageless beauty full of life love her vibes ❤️

r.issah commented:

Bra samini is a lucky dude i swaer

Samini calls out rapper Sarkodie

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Samini, on the night of Monday, 23rd January 2023, went on a long rant on Twitter after a fan asked when he would feature on a song with Sarkodie.

The legendary reggae/dancehall musician said a collaboration with Sarkodie would never happen as the rapper ignored his request multiple times. A pissed-off Samini lamented that he featured on songs like Love Rocks for free and expected Sarkodie to return the favour.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh