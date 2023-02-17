Ghanaian fashion critic Charlie Dior has lashed out at award-winning musician Wendy Shay over her poor fashion sense

The Uber Driver hitmaker was among the musician who performed Ayisha Modi's coronation at Sowutum

Wendy Asiamah Addo wore a two-piece outfit that has become the talk of the town on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian fashion critic Charlie Dior has commented on the stunning green two-piece Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay wore to perform at the coronation of Ayisha Modi.

The award-winning musician wore a long-sleeve top and matching shorts showing her smooth legs.

Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay and Charlie Dior look stylish in this collage. source: @charliedior

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Uber Driver hitmaker looked classy in her coloured natural locks. Wendy Shay completed her look with black sunglasses and platform shoes as she entertained the kings and queens and other members of the royal family gathering at the event.

Some social media users have commented on Charlie Dior's post below

catosky

For this one time de3 I second ur critics, I wonder what inspired that abochi collection

blackbloggerhub

Even for a performance on her balcony, this choice would have been all shades of wrong. We r burning this look and throwing the ashes into the ocean.

freckledface

Who’s her stylist ? Cos they need to be fired ‼️

glitteratieent

I never understood why our people don't appreciate our native looks versus these Western ones that are sometimes not at all appropriate. There is a time and place for that outfit. Nascar races or BMX quarter finals are one such example ! ....I love her, so I am so shocked. Time and place are the words for the day.

essie.pepis

If she even wore a Jeans and a nice top mpo would be better cause it’s bad honestly

elcona3

Why are you so like that do u always check urself before judging someone huh is too much please put a stop to it please

r_enam_

Thank you for this ..we love Wendy but that look was soo off ‍♀️we regular girls saf won't wear that for such an audience

mzz_xter

I was even shocked she wore this to the coronation……why did it take you soo long to summon her to our court

obybrownie

Awfully tacky.. I was ashamed on her behalf.

Watch the video below;

Fashion Critic Charlie Dior Receives Heavy Criticisms On Social Media After Posting His Daring And Classy Look

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Charlie Dior, a critic of fashion, who wore a stunning ensemble by Quophi Akotuah over the weekend to the first fashion event of the year in Ghana.

Many social media users have commented on the fashion enthusiast's beautiful appearance for the star-studded occasion.

Over the years, Charlie Dior has been open about his opinions of prominent public figures including Nana Akua Addo and Sarkodie.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh