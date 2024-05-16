TV3 presenter Cookie Tee has finally opened up about the kind of man she wants to marry in the future

The gorgeous style influencer added that she is very selected regarding her future husband's surname

Some social media users have commented on Cookie Tee's video about heavy Ewe names trending on X

TV3 presenter Shirley Emma Tibilla has also revealed that she is an Ewe, but she won't marry a man with a heavy surname when she is ready to walk down the aisle.

The co-host host of the prestigious Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant proudly shared her thoughts on the Today's Woman show when she hosted talented gospel musician Celestine Donkor.

Cookie Tee rocks beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @cookieteegh

Source: Instagram

Cookie Tee, who recently launched a foundation in honour of her late mother, said she had this conversation with her mother before her passing.

Thank God for grace. I wonder why we, Number 9, always do that to our names. So I told my mother that, you know what, if I finally have to settle and say yes, I don’t want Abezado or another name. We thank God for Donkor.

Cookie Tee slays in an African print dress

TV3 morning show host Cookie Tee looked regal in a three-quarter sleeve African print dress and flawless makeup for this photoshoot.

Some social media users have commented on Cookie Tee's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

@zucks_1

You can’t blame her,that name is so huge and meaningless

@awuraprecious

She didn’t say a better name, she said a “lighter name”. What’s all these insults for? A lot of ewes make fun of how “heavy” their surnames are, and it’s always taken on the lighter side. Mongyae saa.

Ethelhouncarine stated:

Cookie I am very disappointed in you, on this very programme. How can you underrate we ewes. We we need an apology from you. Our are our names are our defends. I am a proud ewe woman. Discipline and God fearing If I should choose a region to come from I will choose the Volta.

@leadusthere

But wait oooooo... What did she say wrong? She never said she doesn't like ewe names. She said she wants a LIGHTER NAME. And the lighter name could be any name but LIGHTER. I don't know where she got this unnecessary emotions from. She didn't make sense. Just insults.

Ghanaians React As Celestine Donkor Apologies For Saying She Would Never Marry A Man With Heavy Name

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Celestine Donkor, a musician from Ghana, who has apologized in public after declaring she would never wed a man with a lengthy last name.

The gifted gospel singer said this during a live TV appearance on TV3 that Cookie Tee hosted.

Some social media users responded after viewing Celestine Donkor's Instagram apology video.

Source: YEN.com.gh