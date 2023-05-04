Loved Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrowb for the first time, has spoken about her father on camera

The Onua Showtime with McBrown host disclosed that her relationship with her father had been fixed

She added that she visits him every two months and she will never hurt him

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress turned TV show host Nana Ama McBrown disclosed how she survived her childhood when her father abandoned her.

Baby Maxin's mother said that even in the absence of her father, she was looked after and taken care of by her late grandmother, mother and aunty.

McBrown also added that she had forgiven her father for his absence and built a relationship with him.

Nana Ama McBrown and alleged father, Papa Kofi McBrown

Source: Instagram

Although in the interview, Nana Ama McBrown spoke about her in the present tense, reports indicate that her father passed away in 2012.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

After battling a short illness, one Papa Kofi McBrown passed away at the 37 Military Hospital, after which celebrities commiserated with Nana Ama McBrown.

In her new interview on the Day Show, the Onua TV presenter announced that she only met her father after she was a grown woman.

I go to my dad every two months. I didn't know him till I grew up, but we've solved that problem. So we are fin paa. I don't want to hurt him. I won't hurt you, Papa.

McBrown added that she had forgiven her father for not being present in her life when she was growing up. And implored people to be more forgiving.

We have to forgive each other. We have to. Maybe if he had been in my life, I probably would have been a nurse somewhere in my hometown, which is okay, but I'm sure every nurse would like to have my position.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to video of McBrown talking about her father

Nana Ama McBrown is indeed in the hearts of the people. This is how they responded to her interview with Berla Mundi.

Rich Muta wrote:

All the best Nana Ama may God continue to make you great wherever you find yourself.

Obeng Shadrack said:

I’m so emotional

Sambou Sohna commented:

I am inspired by you nana, thank you so very much Berla for bringing her on board. ❤

Nana Ama McBrown says she stopped crying when she gave birth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on McBrown's disclosures concerning her life as a mother.

The Media General employee revealed that having her own child made her complete.

She said a baby was the only thing she was lacking, but after having Baby Maxin, she is fulfilled.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh