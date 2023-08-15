Global site navigation

Nana Ama McBrown: Ghanaian Actress Celebrates Birthday With Baby Maxin, Cuts Cake In Video
Nana Ama McBrown: Ghanaian Actress Celebrates Birthday With Baby Maxin, Cuts Cake In Video

by  Geraldo Amartey
  • Nana Ama McBrown turned 46 on August 15, 2023, and celebrated the day with her daughter Baby Maxin
  • In a cute video she shared online, the Ghanaian actress rocked an all-white outfit as she and Maxin cut a cake
  • The beautiful actress was all smiles throughout the footage, warming the hearts of social media users

Accomplished Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown marked a joyous milestone as she turned 46 on August 15, 2023. The beloved actress, celebrated her special day in a heartwarming manner, surrounded by love and happiness.

Nana Ama McBrown birthday
Ghanaian Actress Nana Ama McBrown and Baby Maxin Photo Source: iamamamcbrown_daily
Source: TikTok

In a heart-melting video that she shared on her TikTok page, Nana Ama McBrown was seen wearing a charming all-white outfit, radiating elegance and grace. The highlight of the video was her delightful celebration alongside her adorable daughter, Baby Maxin. The mother-daughter duo joined forces to blow the candle on a birthday cake, symbolizing the joyous occasion.

Nana Ama McBrown: Top 5 interesting facts to know about the actress on her 46th birthday

Throughout the video, Nana Ama McBrown's infectious smile lit up the screen, reflecting the immense joy she felt on her birthday. Her happiness and the bond she shares with her daughter were a sight to watch, instantly warming the hearts of her numerous followers and fans. They expressed their love and admiration for the screen goddess in the comment section.

Fans wish McBrown a happy birthday

The comment section was filled with numerous birthday wishes.

mina said:

It’s true Maxin, looks like Afronita , happy birthday Nyame Nhyira wo

Rich Arthur reacted:

Am so happy for you mum god you and your family

maameattah607 said:

happy birthday to you sweet heart long life, strength, wisdom, prosperity and more money

Victoria Winteni wrote:

Nana Ama McBrown goes viral with her white ruched thigh-high dress and short hairstyle for her 46th birthday; Tracey Boakye reacts

Awww am also 15th August so today is my birtday i got 20 today Am soo happy

Interesting facts about McBrown

In a related story, Gorgeous media personality Nana Ama McBrown turns a year older on August 15, 2023.

The actress has shared stunning photos and videos to celebrate her 46th birthday in grand style.

Here are five interesting facts about Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown as she turns 46 years.

Source: YEN.com.gh

