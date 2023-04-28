Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has finally addressed rumours about the status of her show, McBrown's Kitchen, which used to air on UTV

Viewers noticed McBrown's Kitchen had been replaced on TV after her abrupt departure from Despite Media

In an interview with TV3, McBrown speaks on the situation and assures her fans that the show will still grow without UTV

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress and TV Personality Nana Ama McBrown has a message for all worried about McBrown's Kitchen after UTV stopped showing it on TV.

During an interview with Berla Mundi, McBrown said she was okay with the new developments concerning her cooking show.

She added that the most important thing was life because McBrown's Kitchen would not die.

Nana Ama McBrown with guests at McBrown's Kitchen Image credit: @mcbrownskitchen

Source: Instagram

The tussle over McBrown's loyalty may have taken another turn.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

According to her, although she has a contract and has fully paid for her show to be on TV, she was not notified when UTV management decided to take it off the air. She told Bella Mundi:

Bella, if you have life. You have everything. McBrown's Kitchen has the life. When it comes to cooking shows in Ghana, it is McBrown's Kitchen. I'm at a place where I'm welcomed. Why do I have to cry if my show is not shown?

Nana Ama McBrown added that she still considers UTV her family and has no grudge against them.

Look, UTV is my home oo. But when it comes to work, I'm different. I have a personality I'm managing. And there is family. As I said, I'm for everybody. Media General is my family too.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Nana Ama McBrown's answer to why UTV has stopped showing McBrown's Kitchen

The comment section was filled with varying views on the issue.

Nana Adoma wrote:

Such a mature way to answer a question kudos Nana enjoy your new home truly if you have life you have everything and you are for everyone

Georgina Tetteh said:

She has too much confidence in tv3. A place where u haven't worked before. Hmmmmm

Benzy Buabeng commented:

Simple answer and you’re talking too much Ama. I have life, i have life no d))so dodo. We all have life. What is this.

Nana Ama McBrown shows fans how to pronounce her name in video

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported the unique way Nana Ama McBrown enunciates her name.

According to the actress, 'Mek Brown' is the correct way to say her name. Many people have reacted to the video in disbelief.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh