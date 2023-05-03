Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown had her first child, a baby girl, in 2019

Baby Maxin, as the TV host fondly calls her daughter, has become the darling poster girl for household baby brands

In an interview, McBrown shares how she felt before she started her motherhood journey

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown shared how her life was before the birth of her daughter, Maxin Mawushi Mensah, who was delivered on February 21, 2019.

According to the Onua TV host, before she became a mother, she was always crying to have a child.

She added that she felt incomplete because a child was the only thing left to make her life whole.

Nana Ama McBrown and her daughter, Baby Maxin look gorgeous in photos Image credit: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown is loved, and so is her daughter. The talented celeb shared how she struggled to conceive and the mockery from people who called her barren.

In an interview with Berla Mundi, McBrown said she used to cry all the time because she wanted a child of her own, and she didn't have one.

Before Baby Maxin, Nana Ama McBrown was a wonderful mother to her stepchildren, whom her husband, Maxwell Mensah, brought into the marriage.

Her latest revelations on the Day Show disclosed that after Baby Maxin, Nana Ama McBrown is a content woman. She said,

"Ever since I gave birth, I've stopped crying. Before, when I wanted a child, any little thing would get to me, and it will add up to things, and I will cry.

"I'm fulfilled now. I'm everything I wanted. I have everything. I have life. I have a career. I have a home. I have a husband. I have a child."

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Nana Ama McBrown saying having a baby made her fulfilled

Peeps in the comment section could not help but send encouraging words to the actress.

Oppong Stephen wrote:

Frankly speaking, that was my prayer ever since I became your fan. I still pray to God to grant you another baby Girl. Love you Dear. Tomorrow by this time you go have another baby.

Gifty Ashitey said:

Nana the best is yet to come God almighty bless you. ❤️

Gloria Nartey Awisi commented:

Carrying a child in your womb is not easy so if God grant you one day, Amen.

