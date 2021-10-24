Sika Osei: 6 Videos from Fairytale White Wedding of Ghanaian Actress and Lover

Actress, presenter, and voice-over artiste, Sika Osei and Sele Douglas climaxed their nuptials with a white wedding on October 23

The couple got married in a traditional marriage on Thursday, October 21

YEN.com.gh has shared six videos from the fairytale white wedding for your view

Actress, presenter, and voice-over artiste, Sika Osei and Sele Douglas climaxed their nuptials with a beautiful fairytale white wedding on Saturday, October 23.

The couple tied the knot in a traditional marriage on Thursday, October 21.

The official wedding ceremony took place at the Sandbox Beach Club, followed by a private reception at De-Icon in East Legon.

Sika Osei: 6 Videos from Fairytale White Wedding of Ghanaian Actress Photo credit: jemaweddings

Source: Instagram

Family, friends, and colleagues including Ghana's Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Berla Mundi, Eku Edawor, and many more were in attendance.

The wedding reception also saw performances from Ghanaian A-list singers KiDi, Efya, and Camidoh.

Sele Douglas is a Nigerian who works with Deloitte Consulting in South Africa. The traditional wedding ceremony was a beautiful blend of both Ghanaian and Nigerian cultures.

1. The moment Sika and Sele arrived at their wedding reception.

2. Sika Osei and her husband on the dancefloor.

3. Feel the excitement from a distance. Father-in-law and Sika.

4. Singer Efya performs at the reception of Sika and Sele.

5. Couple dance close to each other as Efya performs.

6. Ladies and gentlemen, KiDi at Sika's wedding.

