Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson posted a video of her mother as she celebrates her with a birthday surprise at a restaurant

Workers of Di Maensa danced and sang for her mother, who was surprised yet happy about the small birthday celebration

She looked beautiful in her traditional outfit and make-up while she cut a piece of cake which was presented to her

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson continued to celebrate her mother on her birthday with a special treat at a popular Ghanaian restaurant. Her beautiful mother, Janet Forson, looked happy but surprised.

In a video posted on the actress' Instagram page, her mother looked excited at Di Maensa restaurant, a popular Ghanaian restaurant, as workers of the restaurant sang a birthday song for her and presented her with a cake on a plate.

She cut the cake and got the workers clapping and cheering her up. The beautiful mother of the actress also posed in some beautiful photos in her fine Kente outfit and her dark shades.

Lydia Forson captioned her post:

The last slide is my favourite!! My mum definitely had an amazing weekend, thanks to so many of you!!

Some Ghanaians reacted to Lydia Forson's mother's birthday

obaa_asantewaah commented:

I remember when you posted your mum about her liking money, and I commented that my mum’s birthday is coming (thus 26th March, and I called her to ask what she wanted, and she said money ) on 6th April, my big brother called that my mum is dead … after all that she did I didn’t let her enjoy like this.

sellygalley commented:

Hahaha super personality . Happy birthday, Mama ❤️

blessfortune commented:

Mummy on show ❤️❤️❤️ many more years in Jesus' name

mr.x.oppong commented:

Madam, I just found your lookalike..God bless her.

