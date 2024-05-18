A video of Stonebwoy during a presentation in class has gone viral on social media

This comes after he spoke with confidence while he was talking about the achievements of Dr Kwame Nkrumah

Many people who saw the video were delighted, with some expressing joy that he is in school

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy has put doubts about academic prowess to bed after a video of him during a presentation at a Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) lecture went viral.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @okoe_oninku_henry showed the moment the Overlord hitmaker was seated at the back of the class when his coursemate told the lecturer that he was handing over for him to continue with the presentation.

Stonebwoy at lectures Photo credit: @Stonebwoy/Facebook @okoe_oninku_henry/Facebook

Source: UGC

His mates, who were anxious to see if he came to class prepared, burst out in laughter as he took the microphone to speak.

Unperturbed by their act, Stonebwoy expressed himself eloquently as he talked about Ghana's first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah and his impact on the country.

Eager to prove that he came prepared, Stonebwoy spoke with vim and showed no signs of stopping as he continued his presentation.

The video, which aims to dispel the misconception that the musician is a truant, has received over 2000 likes and 130 comments.

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians react to video

Social media users who thronged the comments section were impressed with the delivery of Stonebwoy.

Evelyn Achiever commented:

Prophecy from me. I can see Livingston Etse Satekla becoming the president of Ghana . If not the president then a prominent position that will help Ghana as a whole. Amen.

mrrooteye reacted:

This class go sweet o

Unclesam_36 added:

With him I will never miss class God bless you for your update bless Stonebwoy bhiiim. Okoe you’re too much

Guru to vie for University of Ghana SRC president

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Guru is set to contest the upcoming University of Ghana Student Representative Council elections.

He took to social media to make the announcement, which has left many Ghanaians in awe.

He showed signs of a good leader as he welcomed students of the University of Ghana back to campus in a tweet:

"Dear Legonites, I’m thrilled to have you back in school. Let's kick off this semester with positivity and enthusiasm!"

Source: YEN.com.gh