Ghanaian actor Agya Koo turned 55 on May 25, 2023, and in celebration of his new age, he shared a compilation of photos on TikTok

The legendary actor thanked God for his blessings and mercy, expressing joy at turning 55

Many Ghanaians were excited to see Agya Koo advance in age and dropped beautiful birthday wishes in the comment section of the TikTok post

Legendary Ghanaian actor Agya Koo marked a special milestone as he celebrated his 55th birthday on May 25, 2023.

Ghanaian Actor Agya Koo Turns 55 Photo Source: real_agyakoo

Source: TikTok

To commemorate this occasion, the renowned actor took to the popular social media platform TikTok and shared a compilation of photos showcasing memorable moments from his illustrious career.

Expressing his gratitude, Agya Koo thanked God for the blessings and mercy he has received, expressing his joy at reaching the age of 55.

Agya Koo has been a beloved figure in Ghana's entertainment industry for many years, captivating audiences with his exceptional acting abilities and infectious charm. From his notable performances in Ghanaian films to his significant contributions to the country's entertainment landscape, he has left a lasting impact on the hearts of his fans.

News of Agya Koo's 55th birthday spread quickly, generating excitement and admiration among Ghanaians nationwide. Many fans took to the comment section of his TikTok post to share heartfelt birthday wishes, reflecting the immense love and support he continues to receive.

Agya Koo's journey in the entertainment world has been nothing short of extraordinary, inspiring aspiring actors of the younger generation. His ability to captivate audiences with his performances has solidified his status as an icon within Ghana's film industry.

Ghanaians wish Agya Koo a happy birthday

Snr Oheneba commented:

You’re celebrating the same day with my wife daddy Long life we ask for daddy

Christiappiah reacted:

Happy happy birthday to you my handsome daddy May God continue to bless you Enjoy your day with long life and Good health

efuavic2 wrote:

Happy birthday long life good health and prosperity enjoy your day

When Lil Win hailed Agya Koo

In another story, Lil Win paid homage to Agya Koo in a heartfelt Instagram post, where he reenacted the iconic walk the actor performed in the movie "Asem Asa."

In the beloved old film, Agya Koo walked in a comical and stylish manner while approaching a lady he fancied.

Lil Win captioned the video he shared: "My superstar," which garnered immense praise from Ghanaians who were delighted to see the actor acknowledging the veteran talent.

Source: YEN.com.gh