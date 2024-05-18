A video of Cheddar having a time in Kumasi with friends and loved ones has gone viral

The son of the Asantehene, Nana Opoku Ware, was spotted at the residence of business mogul and presidential hopeful

Many people who commented on the video commended Cheddar for his show of humility

Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, took full advantage of his visit to Kumasi for the Akwasidae festival to fraternize and meet new people.

This comes after a video shared on the TikTok page of @plus1tv showed the moment the presidential hopeful was spotted conversing with Asantehene's son, Nana Opoku Ware, in a plush mansion.

Cheddar, who appeared to be in a good mood, was heard telling some townsfolks who thronged his premises that he was delighted with the welcome he received.

Another video on his Instagram page also showed the moment he paused his conversation with Asantehene's son to hug and welcome some locals to his premises.

The adorable video had raked in over 14,000 likes and 80 comments at the time of writing the report.

Social media users who reacted to the video were left in awe, with many praising his humility.

stephenmorrison91 commented:

Rich people Dey Kumasi Ooo

Kobby_Sperkz stated:

The way you dey look at him, you are wondering why he’s so friendly

MR. Yeboah Williams added:

This indeed is a typical example of a great leader!! You deserve to be president of Ghana! Cheddar You ve place valued where value should be placed. You deserve the presidential seat

user8149272617297 added:

nice one there, please I want to be part of your team

yaw dwarkwaa stated:

Qualities of a good leader

Cheddar gifts Otumfuo white horse

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cheddar received a nice welcome at the Akwasidae festival organised to celebrate Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on his 25 years as the occupant of the Golden Stool.

A video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on Kofi TV's Facebook page, showed the moment Cheddar and his wife went to pay homage to Asantehene.

The Leader of the New Force Movement, in celebrating the Asantehene, presented him with a beautiful white horse as a gift.

