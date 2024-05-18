Global site navigation

Cheddar Vibes With Otumfuo's Son In Kumasi, Thanks Folks For The Nice Welcome In Video
Entertainment

Cheddar Vibes With Otumfuo's Son In Kumasi, Thanks Folks For The Nice Welcome In Video

by  Philip Boateng Kessie 2 min read
  • A video of Cheddar having a time in Kumasi with friends and loved ones has gone viral
  • The son of the Asantehene, Nana Opoku Ware, was spotted at the residence of business mogul and presidential hopeful
  • Many people who commented on the video commended Cheddar for his show of humility

PAY ATTENTION: Read YEN News now on Facebook Broadcast Channel. Click and follow now!

Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, took full advantage of his visit to Kumasi for the Akwasidae festival to fraternize and meet new people.

This comes after a video shared on the TikTok page of @plus1tv showed the moment the presidential hopeful was spotted conversing with Asantehene's son, Nana Opoku Ware, in a plush mansion.

Photo of Cheddar and Otumfuo's son
Cheddar hangs out with Otumfuo's son Photo credit: @iamfreedom @Asantenation/X @plus1tv/TikTok
Source: UGC

Cheddar, who appeared to be in a good mood, was heard telling some townsfolks who thronged his premises that he was delighted with the welcome he received.

Read also

Ghanaian man delights as he cleans late Asantehemaa's Effigy for free: "I am her descendant"

Another video on his Instagram page also showed the moment he paused his conversation with Asantehene's son to hug and welcome some locals to his premises.

Unlock the best of Yen.com.gh on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The adorable video had raked in over 14,000 likes and 80 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who reacted to the video were left in awe, with many praising his humility.

stephenmorrison91 commented:

Rich people Dey Kumasi Ooo

Kobby_Sperkz stated:

The way you dey look at him, you are wondering why he’s so friendly

MR. Yeboah Williams added:

This indeed is a typical example of a great leader!! You deserve to be president of Ghana! Cheddar You ve place valued where value should be placed. You deserve the presidential seat

user8149272617297 added:

nice one there, please I want to be part of your team

Read also

Founder of Quick Credit opens up about his humble beginning: "I had to sell my family's TV"

yaw dwarkwaa stated:

Qualities of a good leader

Cheddar gifts Otumfuo white horse

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cheddar received a nice welcome at the Akwasidae festival organised to celebrate Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on his 25 years as the occupant of the Golden Stool.

A video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on Kofi TV's Facebook page, showed the moment Cheddar and his wife went to pay homage to Asantehene.

The Leader of the New Force Movement, in celebrating the Asantehene, presented him with a beautiful white horse as a gift.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel