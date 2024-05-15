Sister Derby, in an interview with Zionfelix, reminisced about his relationship with rapper Medikal and how he cheated on her for a year

The musician said she made a mistake not being nosey with Medikal's personal life and allowed him space, which he used to his advantage

Sister Derby recalled how friends would come to her informing her about seeing her man with another lady, which she often brushed off

Popular musician Sister Derby, in an interview with Zionfelix, opened up about her past relationship with rapper Medikal, highlighting the good and the bad of their time together.

Sister Derby shared that Medikal had been unfaithful to her for a year in their two years together.

The musician confessed that she made an error during her relationship with Medikal, giving him too much space. She mentioned that she respected his privacy and gave him ample freedom as she did not want to disturb him, and as a gesture of trust and respect that he, unfortunately, exploited.

Sister Derby also recalled the numerous times when friends would approach her with stories of spotting Medikal with another woman. Derby said despite the persistent rumours, she chose to trust her partner and brushed off these warnings. Derby did not mention names, but Medikal married Fella Makafui shortly after their breakup.

Sister Derby sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Kayboi said:

U didn't trust him so much, you only believed he can never leave you for another girl lol

Tertiary Kay (YouTube) commented:

You can really tell Derby was so into Medikal

Brownshuga said:

You see why ladies should be nosy…sis Derby wasn’t nosy and things were going on behind her

