A video of Black Sherif looking sad has surfaced after he was previously accused of idol worship

He talked about the details of his next concert and urged his fans to continue supporting him and anticipate a memorable performance in Atlanta

Fans of the award-winning artiste have sent well-wishing messages to him and applauded his fashion sense

Black Sherif seemed aware of the trending news about his performance and the interpretations of some satanic symbols from his New York concert by a section of Ghanaians.

He looked sad in his latest video, which has been trending on social media as he promotes his next show in the United States.

In the circulating video, which YouTuber and content creator Kwadwo Sheldon shared on his verified Instagram page, the Kweku The Traveller hitmaker kept a serious face and sent a message to his supporters.

The artiste detailed that his next concert would be in Atlanta and urged his followers to purchase tickets and attend the event.

The award-winning artiste expressed his love for his fans and couldn't wait to see them at his upcoming event. He then walked away from the camera with a sad and sunken face.

Watch Black Sherif's video below:

Black Sherif accused of idol worship

Black Sherif has been trending on social media after some symbols at his New York concert made some Ghanaians assume that he was engaged in idol worshipp and was promoting satanism.

There were several claims that he was promoting an illuminati god, Baphomet, through his concert. The goat symbol, which was associated with Baphomet at his show, was linked to the goat tattoos on his arms, claiming he had been deceiving Ghanaians.

However, his concert was earlier deemed as a way of solidifying his supremacy after winning Ghana's prestigious Artiste of the Year award.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Black Sherif's video

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Black Sherif's video and admired Black Sherif's fashion sense.

khobi_lexi commented:

Where he dey take en bag go ahhhh Kwaku ☹️

kwasi_bunja commented:

Kweku Rastaa eiii ✅

mcwaynepee commented:

Serious MODE ACTIVATED ‼️

amazingdealer1 commented:

Hey hold on what’s the address? I am in Atlanta, pls @kwadwosheldon @blacksherif_

Black Sherif explains the meaning of his tattoos

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Black Sherif clarified that the goat symbol on his hand was a representation of a mountain goat.

Blacko claimed his goat tattoo reminded him of a mountain goat's tenacity, in contrast to recent allegations that it was a sign of idol worship.

According to the award-winning musician, mountain goats can scale tall mountains no matter the difficulties and this has inspired him throughout his musical career.

