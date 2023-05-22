In a video posted online, Ras Nene and Agya Koo were spotted on the set of a movie, and it has got many fans excited

The movie, which is titled Night School, is set to be released soon and has been met with great anticipation

The video showed the movie being shot in one of the plush areas in Kumasi, Kwadaso Hill Top, with a few luxury cars on show

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Legendary Ghanaian actors Ras Nene and Agya Koo, in a video, were spotted on the set of their upcoming movie, "Night School." The exciting video clip, capturing the behind-the-scenes action, has sent waves of anticipation through the hearts of their dedicated fans.

Ras Nene and Agya Koo shooting movie together. Photo Source: Ahodwo TV

Source: Youtube

"Night School" has been the talk of the town after the sightings of the two iconic stars. The film, which promises to be a cinematic masterpiece, has been met with enthusiasm from fans who could not wait to witness their favourite actors in action once again.

The footage showcased the filming process taking place in one of Kumasi's most luxurious areas, Kwadaso Hill Top, adding some sophistication to the movie. In the backdrop, several opulent cars were displayed.

Ras Nene and Agya Koo, both renowned for their exceptional comedic performances and ability to captivate audiences, appeared to be deeply engrossed in their roles.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The anticipation for "Night School" has reached a fever pitch as fans eagerly await its release. The collaboration of the two industry titans is likely to be a recipe for success.

Agya Koo and Ras Nene movie excites many

MY SON TV said:

Nine work ❤❤❤❤❤

Andy Owusu wrote:

AKA all the way, no size

Amankwaah Brobbey reacted:

Two King Kongs❤

Ras Nene: Ghanaian Comedian Shaves Beard And Moustache, Looks Different In Video

In another story, Ras Nene, in a video, was spotted on the set of a movie, rocking a new distinct look.

The comedian shaved his beard and moustache and went completely bald, making him look different.

The video sparked reactions, with fans of the comedian calling for him to grow his facial hair back.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh