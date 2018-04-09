150+ best touching good luck wishes for exams to girlfriend

Sending good luck wishes for exams makes the receiver special and boosts their confidence to face their fears. So, if you send good luck wishes for an exam to your girlfriend, you can imagine the feelings of love and concern that would be registered in her mind.

There is no better way of boosting your girlfriend’s confidence before taking an exam than by sending her kind words of encouragement. The reason is that creative and loving words produce calmness and give inner peace that comes with the thought of feeling loved.

Best exam wishes for girlfriend

Romantic exam wishes for a girlfriend can help calm your girlfriend as she is approaching her examinations. Feel free to utilize best wishes for exam quotes whenever you get the chance. It may be all she needs as a motivator. In that case, she will be thrilled to read any of these good luck wishes messages for exams from you.

You don't need to be scared, my dear; you will do excellently well. You have paid your dues; you will pass your exams.

I have never had a reason to doubt your intelligence so, you shouldn't too. You are a lovely and intelligent lady, and you will do well in your exams. Love you.

Despite the challenge, I am sure your preparation efforts and the favour of the Almighty will be sufficient to give you examination success.

May God speak for you. Your exam is already settled. So, we'd celebrate you today, my dear.

I know you have focus, ability, patience, and stability. Your personality has these beautiful virtues. I wish you luck with your examination.

Go after the excellence, not after the success, because the former pushes your limitation and the latter limits your aim. So, being successful is good, but you have to earn it with your hard work. All the best.

You have shown through hard work and dedication that you've hit your stride. I know that good luck is excellent, but you honestly don't need it. This is where you shine. I firmly believe that you will pass this examination with an outstanding result.

All the candles that you have burnt in the course of your study will not be in vain. Wishing you the very best of luck as you are about to begin your examinations.

May you pass all your examinations beyond your expectations. You shall stand out to be congratulated by professors and learned scholars after your outstanding excellence in these exams, darling. Best wishes on your exams!

If you are feeling overwhelmed and stressed, just take a deep breath, and keep in mind how many people simply love you because you are great. Then picture all of them cheering for you while you take the exam.

Success is connected with action. Successful people keep moving. You can make a mistake, but don't quit! I wish you happy exams.

I know how talented and smart you are, and honestly, this examination will be a walk in the park for you, my friend. Go and smash it!

May your preparations be enough to make you shine in this examination. Here's wishing you the very best in this exam.

May good luck and fortune follow you as you deserve the best. I hope the feats that come your way see you outshine the rest.

Best of luck for exam wishes for lovers

When faced with examinations, even lovers need to encourage each other to face their fears and anxieties, which is why sharing good luck wishes for exams is worth considering. So, what are the best words of comfort that you can send to your girlfriend coupled with intense affection?

Let your lover know that she is in your thoughts even as she goes through the stress of studying. You can choose any of these good luck wishes for an exam to girlfriend to make her happy.

All you need is confidence, focus, and determination to succeed in this exam. I wish you all three. Good luck.

You are favoured, dearest, every single time you sit for your examination before God and before your examiner. I wish you the best in your exams.

I love you, so you are special. I hope you know that every day and as you approach your exams, may your efforts bear fruit. Success, my love.

It doesn't matter what the examination outcome would be, although I know it would be a success; either way, I am always proud of you.

I pray to God that he makes you a winner tomorrow. May your examination be a great one, and may you obtain the highest marks!

You have always excelled in your endeavours. This is not going to be different. You are an overcomer.

Raise your chin and walk with your head high. You have nothing to worry about. I wish you success in your exams.

The aura of success around you was one of the things that drew me to you. I have no fear that you will smash the exam. I love you, dear.

You are a queen, and you are the best your generation has ever seen. Do not panic because of your examination. Always remember you are a champion.

Do you know that one with God is a majority? Fear not, darling. You have studied hard, and you have God on your side. Success is certain.

Sweetheart, you are my pride. You have always made me proud, and I do not doubt that you will pass this time also.

I prayed to the Lord to make you a winner tomorrow, and I do not doubt that He has answered. Shake off the fear. It is a success already.

Good luck wishes for an exam to girlfriend

All the best in exam quotes are used to uplift one’s spirits and confidence when faced with challenging exams. They bring calmness and composure, knowing that one is not alone in such times.

My love for you is not based on conditions and things. I love you every day and always, and I know you will make me proud again.

You are one of the smartest people I know, and I don't doubt your abilities. I wish you the best in your exams.

How I wish I could sit with you in the examination hall. However, know that I will be cheering you up from there.

I know I don't tell you very often but always know that I am your number one fan. Congratulations on your exams.

Fear not, you are a child of God, and you have been singled out for favour. You will come out in flying colours.

I pray that you will not forget everything you have read, and the Lord will give you speed and accuracy.

I have never for once doubted your abilities. You have proven to be a champion over the years, and it will not change now. I believe in you.

You need determination, focus, and hard work to succeed, and you have everything. So there is nothing to worry about.

I love the way you wear confidence like perfume. I am confident that you will come out in flying colours. I wish you success in your exams.

You are special, my love and I cherish how you take your academics seriously. You are born to succeed, and congratulations on your exams.

Never forget that I support each of your moves, and I respect your decision. I wish you success in your endeavour.

Hi pretty, I just want you to know that my mind and thoughts are with you.

You are stronger than you can imagine. Do what you know how to do best: succeeding. I am rooting for you.

If the stress gets tough, just close your eyes, and you will see me cheering you up. I wish you the best.

Good luck exam wishes for lover

Your lover is significant to you. Show the significant person in your life that you care about them by sending her any of these messages:

I pray that you will operate with speed and accuracy in your examination. Nothing will be able to stop you.

Do not rush. Instead, take a deep breath as you write your exams. It is the attitude of successful people.

I decree that everything will be in your favour as you go into the examination hall. I believe in you.

You are allowed to forget about your past and worries, but I pray that you will not forget everything you have read.

I do not doubt that you will excel. You have worked hard, and I pray that the Lord will crown your effort with success.

Do not fret; be calm. You will come out in flying colours. You are destined for greatness.

Darling, I wish you tremendous success in your coming examination. You are the best.

I pray that anxiety and fear will be far from you. Instead, you will be more confident today than ever.

I don't know if I tell you this enough. I believe in you, and you are one of the most intelligent people I have met.

Sleep like a queen tonight in preparation for your big day because you have nothing to worry about. The favour of the Lord has gone before you.

Sweetheart, can you see how the other end is shining? Success is waiting for you at the other end.

Exam wishes SMS for a girlfriend

Check out these beautiful and short messages that you can share with your girlfriend to wish her the best in her examination.

You will not have any cause to rewrite this examination. The Lord will go with you.

Babe, I just want to let you know that success will be your portion in this examination.

May your exams be as beautiful and lovely as you are. Good morning, my sunshine.

Have I told you how beautiful you are when you smile? Do not let fear take away your pretty smile. It is a success all the way.

I pray you don't just excel in your exams alone but that you also come out in flying colours. I believe in you, darling.

You are destined for success. Just trust and believe in yourself, and it will happen.

I will be beside my phone, waiting for the good news. I do not doubt it.

Exam success wishes to a loved one

You should be a responsible lover. Send her quotes and prayers that will keep her mind at rest. Here are the wishes you can send.

You have nothing to fret about. You have God on your side. Do your best and leave the rest to God.

You have made me smile on all days. May this examination give you reasons to smile.

I pray that your result will match your effort, and you will come out in flying colours. I love you.

You are a candidate for success, and you will excel in your forthcoming exams.

I will be here waiting to hear how your examination went. My heart and prayers are with you.

On a beautiful day like this, I pray that your exams and results be as beautiful as you.

I know you are busy with exam preparation; I just want to tell you that I believe in you, and I am cheering you up all the way.

As you go to the examination hall this morning, I just want you to focus on positivity only.

There is nothing impossible with God. I want you to believe in God and yourself. I love you.

Honey, you have made me smile every day. I pray that your examination will beam a smile on your face.

Good luck to you, my sweetheart. You will succeed in your examination and endeavour.

You are not just beautiful; you are also pretty. I pray that your exams will go beautifully.

Do you know I don't need to know the outcome of the examination before I congratulate you? I believe in your abilities.

Daily, I thank God who made our paths crossed. I am well assured that you will come out in flying colours.

I am here sitting comfortably because I know you are there working out your magic again. You are my world's best.

You will always have a reason to smile today and always. Smile because your examination will be a huge success.

I pray that you will not be forgetful throughout your examination period. I love you.

Sweetheart, do not worry; all your late-night studies will be crowned with success.

I ask that God's benevolence goes with you and settle you. Success all the way.

One thing I have known about you is that whatever you set your mind on, you can achieve. This is not an exception. Happy examination.

Baby, do not be discouraged. Your hard work and dedication will pay off.

You do things effortlessly. Your examination is not a different case. I believe in you.

You are the best in your world. You are stronger and more beautiful than you know. I wish you success in your exams.

I love how you take your studies seriously. I believe you will do exceptionally well this time around.

Best wishes for success in exams

When the season gets tough, we sometimes forget everything that is happening around us. So, how do you wish your girlfriend good luck? The answers to this question will show her that she is on your mind and you want the best for her.

I know you will come out in flying colours. Let's paint the town red after your exams.

I am here looking at the phone and expecting the good news. I love you, baby.

Go out there and blow their mind. You are the best your generation has ever seen. I love you.

I wish you excellence beyond measures and success that surpasses your mind. I love you.

I have never doubted your ability to deliver. You have never ceased to blow my mind. Do your thing again.

Baby, go make me proud as you write your exams. I love you, darling.

See baby, we go through different tests in life, and God always grants us victory. See your examination as one of such things.

Do not get tired by the tireless studying. It will pay off and turn out well.

You will come out in flying colours and distinction. You are my world best.

Sweetheart, take all the time you need to prepare for your exams. I am cheering you up from here.

I would have suggested studying with you, but I want you to focus. I wish you the best.

You are a complete package. You are beautiful, intelligent, and smart. You will succeed today and every other day.

As you write your exams, I pray that God's strength and wisdom will go with you.

I pray that the eyes of your understanding will be enlightened. Go and succeed.

I wish that you will enjoy favour in the sight of God. You are a candidate for success.

More than you can ask or think, I pray that you will have acceleration and retentive memory.

I miss our quality time together, but I understand that it is all for the best. I wish you success in your examinations.

The Lord will show you how to write to the satisfaction of your lecturers. You are born to succeed.

I love you every day and always, and I support each of your decisions. Go and do exploits.

Good luck for your bar exams wishes and messages

If your girlfriend is in law school, you must know that studying hundreds of cases and interpreting them must be tasking. So, you may want to boost her confidence with some good luck wishes for bar exams.

Hey love, I know you are the best. Don't be nervous. Be sure of yourself and keep calm. You can do it. Best wishes for your exam!

You are well prepared; you know what you need to know. No pressure. You just need a little rest. Good luck with the exam!

Hey cupcake, don't stress yourself preparing for the exam. I am sure you got it covered already. Let it flow from your pen onto your sheets.

Hey pumpkin, the wind of luck blows here and there, but you can make yours by studying hard for the exams. Wishing you the best.

Go forth and do wonders; I believe so much in you and feel wishing you good luck is unnecessary. Make me proud.

Hey Sugar, may the results of your examinations be a reflection of your awesomeness.

Although I know these exams are done and dusted, I still wish you good luck because you deserve it and more.

The results of an exam will not do justice to your fantastic nature, but I am sure it will be a pointer to your diligence. Good luck, dear.

May the good Lord grant your heart desires in your forthcoming examination. Wishing you all the best love.

Do your best and leave the rest, but I am sure your best will rest your mind. All the best.

You have a positive mindset, and I believe the results of your forthcoming exams will prove that. So go and make us proud, bestie.

May your assimilation and retention be top-notch as you prepare for your exams. Do not panic; you are capable.

Do not underestimate yourself; you are meant for greatness, and these exams are stepping stones. Keep calm.

You are not a failure; everything about you spells success, so go on and blow minds. Love you loads.

Success is when opportunity meets preparedness; the exams are opportunities to open future doors, be prepared.

There is nothing to fear; exams are just opportunities to show that you are the definition of brain and beauty. I am rooting for you.

Nothing has stopped you from getting this far; these exams will not be the start of that. All the best.

Enlighten your lecturers because you are my star. Best of luck with the exams.

I am aware of the efforts you have put into preparing for the exams; it will never be futile. Keep cool, bestie.

How do I wish my girlfriend good luck for exams?

If you want to make your girlfriend know that you are with her on her exam journey and that you believe in her abilities, here are some messages to back it up.

I know your weaknesses, but failure is not one of them; you will succeed in your exams, and I will be cheering you on all the way.

You have always been my go-to encyclopedia. I do not doubt that you will Ace your papers.

I believe these exams will be a stroll in the park because nothing compares to your beautiful mind.

King Solomon gave some of his wisdom, knowledge and understanding away; I am sure you were the receiver. Ace the exams.

Your exam questions are in trouble because you will thrust your pen into them until they bleed A's. Best of luck, sweetheart.

May your dreams come true with the commencement of your exams. I wish you all the best.

You have my heartfelt wishes in your forthcoming exams. May your efforts be crowned.

Remember how you tell me to stay calm when I am worried about stuff; now it's your turn to do the same as you sit for your exams. Make me proud.

Anxiety and worries are joy killers, and you should be happy because the exams mean you are closer to your goals now. Go get it, dearest.

May your understanding of your exam questions be as great as you have always been with me. Wishing you all the best of luck.

Time and energy invested are just a part of what you need to excel in your exams. Best of luck, sweetheart.

Give the exams your best shot. Do not beat yourself up for what you do not know; focus on what you know, and the sky will be your starting point.

Composed, calm, and confident are some of the adjectives that describe you. Go and prove this in your exams, love. Best of luck.

Do not let anything obstruct your pursuit of success. These exams are hurdles that you must cross to be who you want to be. Best wishes.

You will shine bright and make good grades in your forthcoming exams. I believe in you.

Exams are difficult for people who are never ready, but my lover is a Boy Scout; he is always ready.

You have the keenest memory I have ever come across; they will make your exam questions look like ice cream. Best of luck, sweetheart.

As you step into the examination room, remember my applause is the loudest and will never stop. Good luck.

You have always been a source of motivation to me, honey. I am rooting for your excellence in your exams. Love and good luck.

You have a beautiful mind, and I believe that only beautiful results can come from you. Best wishes, sweetie.

How do you wish someone good luck for exams?

Exams come with feelings of anxiety, tension, pressure and doubts; sending a "good luck for your exams wishes and messages" will go a long way. Below are a few exam goodwill messages:

Minds become fickle when exams draw near, but you are the ship's captain; steer it to the success deck. I wish you all the best.

Loving someone is one of the most challenging exams in life, and you have passed that one. Likewise, your college exams should be easy; my love is with you all the way.

I heard your exams sharing how scared they are of you. They say you always execute them clinically. Do not spare them.

Michael Jackson has no bad songs; you will have no bad grades. You are a goal-getter. Best regards in your exams.

Every day has its kind of examination; today is the turn of academics to test you. You are a winner, now and always.

You have a great personality; go on and make excellent results in our exams. Good luck

I do not doubt brilliance, but your lecturers need proofs; show them in your exams.

Just imagine that proud moment when your name appears on the college board and reads; best graduating student. You can get it.

Patience and good luck are close, like hair and skin. You have been patient with your academics; guess what's next. Good luck with your exams.

Your examiners can feel the confidence you have in your ability to ace your exams. All you need is to show them. You have my best wishes.

Don’t stress yourself. You are destined to pass this exam with flying colors. Good luck.

You have prepared very well for this examination so I’m 100% confident you will pass it and pass it very well. Good luck, dearest.

The good luck wishes for exams you are sending to your girlfriend must make her feel important and cared for. The truth is, most uncomplicated best wishes for exam quotes that a lady receives ignite the most effective response from her. When you find the right words, they will give her the motivation she desires to ace the examination.

