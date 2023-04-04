Lil Win has paid homage to Agya Koo in a beautiful Instagram post as he reenacted the famous walk the actor did in the movie 'Asem Asa'

In the popular old movie, Agya Koo walks in a funny and stylish manner as he approaches a lady he is interested in

Lil Win captioned the video he shared, saying, "My superstar," which pleased a lot of Ghanaians as they praised the actor for recognizing the veteran

Ghanaian actor, comedian, and musician Lil Win paid a heartwarming tribute to veteran actor Agya Koo in a beautiful Instagram post.

The actor shared a video of himself reenacting the famous walk that Agya Koo did in the classic movie 'Asem Asa'. In the film, Agya Koo's character approaches a lady he is interested in with a unique and humorous walking style that has since become iconic.

Lil Win's recreation of the famous walk was nothing short of impressive, as he captured the essence of Agya Koo's character perfectly. The actor's attention to detail and commitment to the role did not go unnoticed by his fans and followers, who were quick to shower him with praise.

The video was accompanied by a caption that read "My superstar," indicating the high esteem Lil Win holds Agya Koo. Lil Win's gesture did not go unnoticed by Ghanaians, who commended him for recognizing the veteran actor.

Social media was abuzz with reactions from fans and followers, with many praising Lil Win for his humility and respect for his elders in the industry.

Agya Koo, who is widely regarded as one of the pioneers of Ghana's movie industry, has been a source of inspiration for many young actors, and Lil Win's tribute was a testament to his impact on the industry.

Fans Praise Lil Win

ahgideby said:

Agya koo is forever a legend and you are too

habakkukamnkwah wrote:

I want to watch this movie Name of this movie please Anyone

studio.inspi1 also wrote:

There is nobody in kumawood that can compare himself to the Legend

