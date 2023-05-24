Ghanaian comedian Kalybos, in a video, was spotted in a luxurious Range Rover Sports

The popular actor rocked an all-white outfit as he parked the beautiful ride, which is valued at around GH¢600k

Many folks who saw the vehicle were happy for the comedian and congratulated him

Ghanaian comedian Kalybos, in a video, set tongues wagging as he made a grand entrance at a prestigious venue in a jaw-dropping Range Rover Sports. The charismatic actor, known for his humour, arrived in true celebrity fashion, leaving onlookers awestruck and envious.

Kalybos Flaunts Expensive Range Rover Photo Source: star_ny3

Source: TikTok

Kalybos, exuding confidence, stepped out of the opulent vehicle sporting a pristine all-white attire, perfectly complementing his lavish ride. The Range Rover Sports, an epitome of luxury and class, is valued at a staggering GH¢600k, further solidifying the actor's rise to prominence and his flourishing status in the entertainment industry.

As videos of Kalybos' arrival spread like wildfire, fans were quick to express their joy and support and extend heartfelt congratulations to the beloved comedian. Many could not contain their delight at seeing their favourite entertainer enjoying the fruits of his labour.

Kalybos' Range Rover sparks reactions

Kwame Spintex( N-Kay) said:

The only boss with 1 S

Berla Kay commented:

wow, l tap into this, smooth

Sammy Tuga wrote:

I saw him in 2o22 driving a honda CRV at Appolonia city Oyibi. He's moved to next level

Emgëë Brøwñ added:

Money Dey de country øø vogue øø Charlie pressure sho)))

Cobby reign posted:

Wow. Congrt to u bro. I tap um double with the higher lever of faith in Jesus name. I receive it. Amen

Source: YEN.com.gh