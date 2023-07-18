Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin went after United Showbiz after the panel dissected her new lipo body on the show

Salma Mumin expressed surprise that UTV's management allowed a whole hour to be used on her

But many think that her reaction is unnecessary as she continues to address every critic

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has lashed out at the United Showbiz panel after they scrutinized her choice to enhance her already enhanced body.

She did not find that discussion funny, as she replied to them with a video and a message loaded with subtle insults.

Earlier, Salma Mumin declared that she had surgically enhanced her body after people pointed out that her backside looked weird.

After her announcement, many news sites and bloggers carried the news, including UTV's United Showbiz.

Although some of the panel, like Gloria Safo, gave a fair assessment of the actress's new body, Salma Mumin has lumped them all together in her message.

She shared a video with the caption:

"HEARD A WHOLE ONE-HOUR TV AIRTIME WAS DEDICATED TO ME.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Salma Mumin's not-so-subtle shade at the United Showbiz panel

The comment section was torn into two. One fraction supported the actress's decision to alter her natural body. And the other side thought that responding to every critic was not healthy.

princeankrah1112 commented:

You respond to every troll on the internet, and that's your weakness. I hope you're at peace when the cams are off.

adu_esther_ commented:

You don’t have to respond to everything the media says about you. You love your body that’s the most important thing.

mizzy_bak3r88 commented:

Funny enough, that is not your body.

ann_angel_collection commented:

UTV should come for their shade .

Salma Mumin flaunts tattoos and GH¢46000 Christian Dior to her boss lady status

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Salma Mumin's drip after she posted videos of her curvaceous body.

The award-winning actress is on the list of female celebs who are unafraid to show off their body art.

Salma Mumin is a successful entrepreneur from a humble childhood in the Upper West Region of Ghana.

The wealthy screen goddess operates a restaurant and a thriving fashion house in East Legon.

