Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has owned up to altering her body surgically after years of denying it

Salma Mumin made the announcement through an Instagram post where she claimed she was tired of the comments people were passing about her behind

Additionally, she said she would go again whenever she gets tired, and there's nothing anyone can do about it

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has admitted to going under a surgeon's knife for her perfect curves and flat tummy.

The actress said she was tired of living a lie and the mean comments about her backside.

She said she loved her new body, flaws and all, and didn't need anyone's opinion to tell her how to live her life.

A collage of the gorgeous Salma Mumin Image credit: @salmamumin

Source: Instagram

In recent times, cosmetic surgery has become very popular among Ghanaian celebrities. Nana Ama McBrown, Princess Shyngle, Moesha Buduong, Sista Afia, S3fa and others have all joined the bandwagon searching for the perfect figure.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Salma Mumin dropped a long message and a video flaunting her curves as she addressed rumours surrounding her new body.

She wrote, "LOOK, I HAVE A MIRROR. I SEE MY BODY FIRST THING WHEN I WAKE UP. I KNOW HOW I LOOK. I DON'T NEED ANYONE AROUND ME OR ON THIS APP TELLING ME HOW TERRIBLE MY BODY LOOKS. I SAW MY PREVIOUS BODY THAT YALL LOVED SO MUCH YET TROLLED ME OVER. TILL RECENT TIMES I DIDN'T EVEN KNOW YALL LOVED IT WITH ALL YOUR HEARTS.

YALL CALLED ME NAMES UPON NAMES, BUT HERE TODAY TELLING ME THAT WAS THE MOST BEAUTIFUL BODY YALL SAW THEN. THAT MAKES YOU ALL HYPOCRITES. SHAME!!!

See the post below:

Peeps react to Salma Mumin's confession that she has altered her body

Saying the comment section was on fire is an understatement. Even after warning people to mind their business, Salma Mumin was torn apart over a supposed disproportion of her body.

Others supported her decision to come out to shut down the rumours once and for all.

mariam.manzah commented:

So you wake up today and choose vawlence over peace..ayekooo a Muslim girl that feels she has to go under the knife to change how Allah created her in order to look good! May Allah forgive us all, na those that always talk about you are de ones that blame like who cares about what you do with ur life and body? Mede3 fa Fri y3so k) was.

fellamakafui commented:

Sis, you are beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ FORGET EVERYBODY !

hannuella.abena.7 commented:

Well, with this long book you have written know means you were concerned about their comments Silence was a great reply to them

Salma Mumin goes big on her birthday, releases breathtaking photos

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Salmam Mumin celebrated her birthday on December 13, 2023.

The Ghanaian actress and model made fans drool with exquisite photos that properly accentuated all her curves and angles.

Salma Mumin did not leave anything to chance as she worked to surprise her fans with her enviable luxurious lifestyle.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh