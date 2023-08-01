Star actor Van Vicker turned 46 years old on Monday, August 1, 2023, and celebrated on social media

The actor took to Instagram to share some beautiful photos including moment with his wife and children

Van Vicker's birthday photos have earned admiration from his followers on the app with many describing the family as beautiful

Actor Joseph Van Vicker has flaunted his family in new photos as he recently celebrated his birthday

Van Vicker turned 46 years on Monday, August 1, 2023, and celebrated on social media with some fine portraits.

In one of his posts, he decided to show appreciation to his family for their roles in his life. This, he did by sharing a family portrait.

The photo showed the award-winning actor posing with his wife Adjoa Vicker and their three children.

All of them were dressed in shades of blue and white. While Van Vicker and his son, VJ, wore shirts and trousers, Adjoa Vicker and their daughters, J'dyl and J'ian rocked full dresses.

Sharing the photo, Van Vicker was full of gratitude saying:

"It's a blessing to be surrounded by love, care, trust and support. It's inspiriting. I thank y'all, far and near; physical and virtual. God Bless."

Earlier, Van Vicker had also shared some photos in a slideshow format which also featured his family.

"46 years. I am grateful. I am blessed. The time has come. I am still inspired to achieve more," his caption read.

Van Vicker's birthday photos with his family stir reactions

The birthday photos of Van Vicker have impressed his followers. While some described the family as a beautiful one,

ann_ita1 said:

So beautiful

afiasafosoronko said:

Van and his little Brother n Sistersawwww, such a Blessed Family

akosua_quist said:

So where's Mum, Dad and children? Coz I see brothers and sisters here . Beautiful family❤️

realangelaokorie said:

How time flies Van , God bless your family and happy birthday bro

sonia_chillin said:

Such a beautiful family! Now that’s real wealth

Van Vicker pursues law after bagging 2 degrees in 2 years

Meanwhile, Van Vicker has set his sights on becoming a lawyer after bagging two degrees within two years.

The actor got his first degree from AUCC in 2021, 26 years after completing Mfantsipim School, and bagged a Master's about 18 months later.

Months after receiving his Master's degree, Van Vicker was admitted to study law at Wisconsin International University College.

The actor told YEN.com.gh that one of his motivations is to practice with his 19-year-old first daughter, J'dyl. A Tema International School graduate, she is studying law in the UK.

