Award-winning Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has joined the long list of female celebrities who confidently flaunt their tattoos on social media

Born in the Upper West Region of Ghana, Salma Mumin has become a role model and style influencer for any girls in her hometown

The curvy screen goddess operates a restaurant and a thriving fashion house with its offices in East Legon, Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin has stunned social media users with new stunning photos on Instagram.

The fashion entrepreneur wore her beautiful tattoos while rocking a stylish military outfit. Salma Mumin looked effortlessly chic in a black crop top, form-fitting trousers and a matching jacket.

Salma Mumin looks glamorous in these photos. source: @salmamumin

Source: Instagram

She won the attention of her million followers with her black boots and Christian Dior bag, which cost GH¢46000.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The award-winning screen goddess completed her look with a curly hairstyle and gorgeous earrings for her date night.

Selly Galley and others have commented on Salma Mumin's photos

sellygalley

Whoosh where to? Carry me along err

larbifree48

Lovely auntie Salma❤️

owusu_godwin_

I love your tattoo

iam_kip_rich

Dressing Too Wicked … I fall

myz_melanin_blaq

The most beautiful

certified_boy22

The combination is a calculation. love the army color dress ❤️

abdul_majeed_zamani

Beauty overload ❤️❤️❤️

Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin flaunts curves in a bodycon dress

The style influencer looked fabulous in a skintight dress with elegant high heels. She wore a coloured hairstyle, stud earrings and a pearly necklace. The stunning dress is one of the new designs from her latest collection.

5 Times Salma Mumin Was an African Queen in Stunning Print Dresses

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Salma Mumin as one of the country's well-known figures. She has a restaurant and a clothing company.

The television celebrity continues to champion brilliant Ghanaian fashion designers on and off the screens as the spokesperson for made-in-Ghana items.

Salma Mumin has always captured our hearts with her exceptional acting talent and impeccable fashion sense, flaunting her curves in gorgeous African designs for her fans to swoon over.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh