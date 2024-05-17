DJ Switch in a video was all joy as she unboxed a new Pioneer OPUS-QUAD DJ set, which cost $3,199, which is equivalent to over GH¢45k

Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Switch, in a video, was brimming with joy as she unboxed her new Pioneer OPUS-QUAD DJ set. The high-end DJ equipment, which costs $3,199, equivalent to over GH¢45k, is set to be a significant addition to her musical arsenal.

DJ Switch unboxing her new DJ set Photo Source: djswitchghana

Source: Youtube

The video showed the young lady happily unwrapping the package and expressing her excitement to her followers. The multi-talented DJ revealed the contents of the box to her followers, giving them a glimpse of the beautiful equipment that lay within.

The Pioneer OPUS-QUAD DJ set is popular and expensive DJ equipment famed for its superior sound quality and innovative features. The one DJ Switch bought came in a beautiful matte black finish which added to its aesthetic appeal, leaving DJ Switch in awe of its gorgeousness.

In the video, the young lady jumped for joy as she explored the features of the equipment.

Fans excited for DJ Switch

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

koinadugufalabatvnews2171 said:

My sister I'm from Sierra Leone, west Africa I do DJ work too, I love your new set.

elikplimpascal7943 commented:

This is beautiful to watch....love you switch️️

CeoOfWezzomedian said:

DJ Switch Ghana to the whole world, I am soo happy for you

godsfavour2017 said:

This is so so cute, congrats

DJ Switch and Lisa Quama

In another story, DWP dancer Lisaquama, who is based in the US, connected with Ghanaian deejay DJ Switch, who is also based in the US, for a dance challenge.

In a video, they danced energetically to Away by Muzic, featuring Ysmahnraster, in a dance studio.

The video delighted many of their fans as they talked about their moves in the comments.

Source: YEN.com.gh