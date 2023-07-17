A talented Ghanaian woman captivated a crowd with her powerful rendition of Black Sherif's 'Oh Paradise'

She delivered a scathing message to the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, expressing the disappointment and frustration of the people

The audience's resounding applause highlighted the shared sentiment of disillusionment and admiration for her talent

A talented Ghanaian woman captivated the crowd with her melodious voice as she changed the lyrics of Black Sherif's hit song 'Oh Paradise' to deliver a scathing message to the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.

Her lyrics resonated deeply with the audience, reflecting their frustrations with unfulfilled promises and a lack of tangible benefits from their vote.

The woman's impassioned rendition featured lyrics that translated to,

"We suffered and voted for you. There has not been any benefit from it. Why are you treating us like this? The pain has penetrated our bones."

The crowd, moved by the profound sentiment behind the words, responded with resounding applause, showcasing their shared dissatisfaction.

As the applause subsided, it was evident that the woman's performance had struck a chord with the audience, resonating beyond the melody. Below are some comments netizens have been searching for after watching the video.

ZIED✌️ ⭐️ said:

Can VGMA give her the Artist of the year continuously for 20 years please, Herh Gh

NanaAgyemang682 indicated:

infact this hardship has really bring out talents paa o herrrr

BABA IDDI stated:

Ghana you can just wake up one day and become celebrity

millions purple mentioned:

To be honest Ghana most people got talent but due to our poor generation so dem all stay indoor which is so sad this woman too much oh

See the videos below:

