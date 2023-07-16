A video of Nero X defending Salma Mumin over her move to enhance her backside has got people talking

He explained that the actress had to do what pleases her, especially regarding her appearance and looks

Nero X encouraged Salma Mumin not to listen to naysayers but rather live her life the way she pleases

Nero X, a popular Ghanaian artist, has jumped to actress Salma Mumin's aid after the latter confirmed that she had undergone surgery to enhance her backside.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter page of UTV, Nero X first admitted that Salma looks even become more beautiful after she took the move to enhance her behind.

Nero X reacts to Salma Mumin's enhanced backside Photo credit: @salmamumin/Instagram @Nero X/Facebook

He expressed astonishment over why people were criticising the pretty actress for her decision to enhance her looks.

Nero X concluded on the issue by urging Salma Mumin not to pay heed to what naysayers would say, but rather do what will make her feel happy.

"Sister, don't listen to anyone, do what pleases you. It is your own body, if everything goes on as unplanned, we thank God, if something unexpected happens, we know how to go about it"

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 11,000 views and 200 likes

Ghanaians disagree with Nero X over Salma's issue

Netizens who reacted to the video were in disbelief that Nero X could encourage Salma Mumin over her decision to surgically increase her backside

@SOCCACESS88 stated:

Foolish opinion say we should allow her cus it's her body, gyimie boy we're talking about it so that our female gals shouldn't tone to her line to enhance their body also cus she can influence them when voices aren't voice out.

@osibisa09 stated:

Nero is one of men who encourages the ladies .

@onedzifatetteh

‘New backside. How did we get here?

Salma Mumin reacts to Naysayers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Salma Mumin reacted to fans who always complain about her body enhancement under her post.

The fashion entrepreneur revealed that she wants to feel good in her body and can do lipo suction anytime to please herself.

She said her partner is not complaining about her surgically enhanced backside, hence urging naysayers to spare her the criticisms.

