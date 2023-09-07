Talented Afro-sound singer Wiyaala's spectacular entry onto the stage at the All Africa Music Awards - AFRIMA awards is back on the radar

The fierce African advocate showed up in style, straddling a motorcycle in a canary yellow tunic and cut-out top

That day, Wiyaala appropriately charged the stage before Ahmed Soultan joined her to give the audience the show of a lifetime

Ghanaian singer Noella Wiyaala's sensational motorbike entry at the 2015 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) in Lagos, Nigeria, has resurfaced as many praise her for her exceptional talent.

That night, Wiyaala performed alongside the Moroccan singer and MTV Europe Music Award for Best Middle East Act, Ahmed Soultan.

But before their duet performance, the songstress warmed up the crowd to receive the Afro-Arabian soul musician.

Wiyaala's performance was not the only note-worthy thing she did that night. She also won an award as the best in the 'Video of the Year' category.

Stonebwoy also emerged as the 'Best African Reggae, Ragga & Dancehall' winner.

Wiyaala's epic entrance to the sow is trending again, eight years after she delivered the breathtaking stun.

In the footage, the singer rode elegantly on the motorbike behind a handler with the microphone in her hand.

Watch the full Video below:

Peeps react to Wiyaala's performance at the 2015 AFRIMA Awards

Everyone in the comment section applauded Wiyaala for her flawless entrance.

@AM_BluryyZ127commented:

This is who we are, MOTHER GHANA

@princesslene55 commented:

She's always on point.

@cynthiaadom8932 commented:

Who is watching in 2019. Wiyaala! I love you . I am a lady wai but I love your personality and exuberance.

@bill39249 commented:

Beautiful stage and a beautiful performer

Sarkodie praises Wiyaala and asks her never to change her music style

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Sarkodie lauds Noella Wiyaala for her talent and contribution to the entertainment industry.

According to the Ghanaian rapper, Wiyaala's worth is priceless in the industry and needs to be cherished.

Although many think otherwise, he also commended her for staying true to her path.

Earlier, Wiyaala had mentioned that some event organisers had advised her to change her music style so they could promote her.

