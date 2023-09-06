Comic actor Ras Nene led a delegation of Kumawood actors to sympathise with Efia Odo's uncle's one-week celebration.

Many Ghanaian ethnic groups observe a seven-day ritual for the souls of their departed before the final funeral rites

Efia Odo and her visitors were given a dignified welcome, with Adowa dancers leading their entrance to the event grounds

Ghanaian comedian Dr Likee, born Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, along with other famous Kumawood actors, showed solidarity with Efia Odo at her uncle's one-week funeral.

The Kumawood YouTube skit makers' who graced the event included Papa Kumasi, Shifu, Pilato, Sobolo and Kompany.

The troupe of Adowa dancers led by Maame Ode, one of Ghana's most famous funeral criers, entered the funeral grounds.

A photo collage of Efia Odo and Dr Likee at her uncle's one-week celebration Image credit: @officia_ras_nene

Source: Instagram

Efia Odo ditched her usual skimpy clothes for a more solemn attire of a simple square-necked gown with a cute place fascinator on her hair.

Netizens react to Dr Likee's and Kumawood star's appearance at Efia Odo's father's funeral.

Many people praised the movie fraternity for commiserating with Efia Odo during her loss. But some also pointed out that Dr Likee could have dressed better for the occasion.

@merricksadowa commented:

I think soon we will be seeing Aka in the US New York because of Afia. Maybe also Atlanta GA!!! That would be great though ❤❤❤❤!

@albertemu7778 commented:

Dr Likee, your dressing for the funeral is not nice.

@user-ok4rs5nk3r commented:

Dr Likee, in fact, your dress is not good at all.

@hboneentertainments2311 commented:

AKA... I like and love you very much... But the kind of dresses he dressed to funerals doesn't look mature. You really know traditions. So please, next time, don't even wear T-Shirt or Shirt... Put on cloth like Bill Asamoah always does.. thanks

