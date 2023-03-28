Kamala Harris, the Vice President of the United States of America, was given a hearty welcome when she arrived at Ghana's Kotoka International Airport on Sunday, March 26th, 2023

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo hosted a state dinner honouring the US Vice President Kamala Harris

Top Ghanaian artiste including Amakye Dede, Wiyaala and Efya performed at the dinner

Kamala Harris, Us Vice President, arrived in Ghana on Sunday, March 26, on a three-day state visit. She was welcomed by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in a beautiful ceremony at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

As part of the Ghanaian hospitality, President Akufo-Addo held a dinner for she and her husband, Douglas Emhoff, on Monday, March 27.

What is a celebration without good music and delicious food to accompany the conversation? The dinner was not lacking in the musical aspect at all as the legendary Amakye Dede, the Lioness Wiyaala and Big Dragon Efya delivered great sounds.

Amakye Dede came through with his usual smooth classical rhythm, deserving of the calibre of dignitaries and diplomats in attendance.

As usual, Wiyaala's presence showcased the vigour and valour of the African continent. She showed up on stage in compelling gear, brandishing her identity as a true daughter of the motherland.

Efya has proven herself to be the exemplary model of a powerful, glorious and commanding stage presence. From her attire to the skilful manipulation of her vocal cords, Efya outdid herself last night.

