Celebrated media personality Nana Ama McBrown showed off her latest fashion piece with some stunning dance moves

The talented actress looked striking in a flowy patterned outfit topped off with a black beret

Nana Ama McBrown flaunted her dance skills with Oseikrom Sikanii's Twastis playing in the background

Ghanaian TV personality Nana Ama McBrown held her fans captive with her exquisite outfit and smashing dance moves in a TikTok video.

The actress looked ravishing as she swayed and moved her body to the catchy tune playing in the background.

Oseikrom Sikanii's hit song, Twatis, featuring Kweku Smoke, is currently one of the most popular songs on TikTok.

A photo collage of Nana Ama McBrown dancing Image credit: @iamamamcbrowngh

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown rose to the occasion in a brown flower-pattered two-piece loose outfit. The actress turned the outfit a notch higher by tying the front part of the long kaftan-like top into a knot, placing her flat stomach and curvy hips on full display.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She complimented the outfit with a light brown, wavey shoulder-length wig secured to her head with a black leather beret, worn tilted to the left side.

Nana Ama McBrown went into full beast mode on the Twastis dance challenge. Her hands, body and facial features moved in sync with the song's rhythm.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to McBrown's dance moves and fabulous outfit

To say TikTokers were impressed with McBrown's dance would be an understatement. The comment section was full of admiration for the actress's graceful moves.

Ads osman commented:

You are so beautiful. .

Linda Boateng609 commented:

And has a little knowledge about every song too... in fact, you are too much la

QueenAdom112 commented:

You're tooo much.

deejoy42 commented:

The only queen with vibes

bismarkboadi615 commented:

Always happy when I watch ur video, love you

Nana Ama McBrown's husband and daughter spend time in captivating video

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how McBrown's husband, Maxwell Mensah, interacted lovingly with their daughter.

Baby Maxin and her father held a chitchat in the car as they lounged in the relaxed atmosphere.

Maxwell Mensah's daddy skills matched Baby Maxin's witty and intelligent response to his questions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh