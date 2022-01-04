Tik Star Asantewaa has taken to social media to flaunt a young boy believed to be her son

The young actress was captured showing off the young boy on the occasion of his birthday today

She decided to drop a lovely birthday message along with the photos and her fans reacted massively

Award-winning Ghanaian Tik Tok star Martina Dwamena famed as Asantewaa has warmed hearts online after she shared photos of a young boy believed to be her son.

Monday, January 3, 2022, happens to be the birthday of the Tik Tok star's son.

In the set of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the popular Tik Tok queen put her young prince on display and wished him well on his big day.

The young boy known by the social media name handsomejhujhu but called Alex Nyame Agyapong Junior was seen posing like a big man in the photos.

One of the photos saw the young prince wearing a white short-sleeved shirt over a pair of faded jeans and complimented the outfit with a pair of sneakers.

Another photo saw the young king leaning against a room divider in a 'big boy' pose as he held a mobile phone in his hand.

After posting the photos, Asantewaa captioned them:

"Happy birthday my love @handsomejhujhu You brought us nothing but Joy. Grow in the Lord’s wisdom and strength hun"

Fans react to the photos

Many followers and fans of Asantewaa took to the comment section to react to the photos and accompanying wish

yung_tetteh wrote:

"Bless up champ"

the_real_anita1 also commented:

"Happy birthday juju babe"

enyonam_torma commented:

"Drip Lord happy birthday to our crush Grow in grace Juuuu"

