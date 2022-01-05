Gospel star Abena Serwaa Ophelia celebrates b'day with gorgeous photos

Abena Serwaa Ophelia has stunned social media with beautiful birthday photos

The local gospel powerhouse turned a year older today, January 5, 2022, and could not keep mute over it

Many fans and colleagues of the singer took to the comment section to react to the birthday posts she made

Award-winning Ghanaian local gospel songstress, Abena Serwaa Ophelia, has dazzled her teeming fans and followers with stunning birthday photos of herself

Today, January 5, 2022, marks the birthday of the gospel singer and she took to her official Instagram page to celebrate herself.

One of the posts she made saw her wearing a beautiful blue dress while standing in the hallway of what looked like a hotel with her hands wide open as she posed for the camera.

She captioned that photo:

"Blissful 365 days is here again and it’s my birthday, I blessed God for the gift of life. It’s a new beginning of great things. Happy birthday to me."

Another post she made in relation to her birthday saw her wearing a white gown as she stood outside and posed for the camera.

That particular picture was captioned:

"My heart is filled with joy for God has done it again.. Am +1 today, happy birthday to me."

Fans react to the posts

Many celebs, friends and fans of the singer took to the comment section to shower her with birthday photos and also admire her beauty.

suzzyamps wrote:

"Happy birthday mummy"

TV star ann_ita1 also commented:

"Happy birthday Ma More blessings"

princejyesi had this to say:

"Happy bday mom God bless you for everything"

2014platinum also commented:

"Happy birthday mummy"

There were many comments and birthday wishes flowing the way of the popular local gospel artiste.

