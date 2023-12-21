Hisham Tawfiq, in a video, was spotted by some fans in Ghana, who quickly approached him to take videos with him

The fans, who were excited to see him, playfully asked him where Reddington was, and the actor had a nice banter with them

A video of the beautiful moment was shared on social media, and many Ghanaians were happy to see him

Renowned actor Hisham Tawfiq, best known for his role as Dembe Zuma in The Blacklist, was joyfully embraced by fans during a surprise encounter in Ghana.

The incident took place when some fans spotted Tawfiq at an event in Ghana and eagerly approached him to capture the special moment on video.

In the footage, the actor, who is widely recognised for featuring on the popular TV series, could be seen warmly engaging with his admirers.

Curiosity sparked playful questions from the fans as they asked about the whereabouts of Reddington, the main character in The Blacklist. Tawfiq, with a smile, responded that Reddington was currently elsewhere while he himself was enjoying his vacation in Ghana.

The video capturing this interaction made its way across various social media platforms, spreading joy among Ghanaians and fans of the show. Tawfiq's presence in the country was met with excitement, and the video garnered numerous likes, comments, and shares.

The Blacklist actor wins hearts

