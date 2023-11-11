Ghanaian professional footballer Raphael Dwamena has unfortunately passed on

He died during a game in Albania on Saturday, November 11, 2023, between FK Egnatia and Partizani

Many continue to mourn his passing as they take to social media to share their tributes

Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena has unfortunately died after collapsing during a game in Albania.

Raphael Dwamena's last game in Albania. Image Credit: @ghhyper1

Source: Instagram

Raphael Dwamena passes on after collapsing during a football game

The 28-year-old footballer, Raphael Dwamena, started in the match on Saturday, November 11, 2023, between FK Egnatia and Partizani.

However, during the course of the game, the one-time Black Stars player had to be stretchered off after collapsing.

Despite doctors and the medical staff rushing to his aide when he collapsed, they were, however, unable to resuscitate the former Red Bull Salzburg forward and he has since passed away.

A video of his last game has gone viral on social media as many mourned his passing.

The second slide in the post below is the last game Raphael Dwamena played before taking his last breath.

Many send in their condolences after hearing about the passing of Raphael Dwamena

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to express their sadness upon hearing the passing of the Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena.

Below are some of the sad messages:

ameyaw112 said:

Goodness gracious that's sad.

afiaowusua_gyan said:

Ewiase mu nsem 33hu o so just like that he’s gone‍♀️ oh hmm

_kwashie_ said:

God has always been with you, and he will guide you through wherever you are now. REST WELL CHAMP

wo_fie_abayifuo1 said:

Awww God person doesn’t know when he go comot

issah_cubana said:

This is very sad may his soul rest in peace ️️️

urprettypee said:

Such swift medical attention but still ooh

naatorshie100 said:

Jesus is not a weekend thing RIP

anthonio__footwear said:

Oh may his soul rest well

Raphael Dwamena dies after collapsing during a football match

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian striker Raphael Dwamena passed away suffering a cardiac arrest on a football pitch on November 11, 2023.

Dwamena was diagnosed with a heart condition in 2017 and had an implantable defibrillator to monitor his heart rate in 2020.

Tributes have been coming from sports journalists after the passing of the one-time Black Stars striker.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh