Award-winning Ghanaian musician Fella Makafui is trending online after singing Medikal's Scarface song word for word

The talented dancer showed off impeccable dance moves while rocking designer high heels

Some social media users have applauded the young mother for keeping her private life separated from her brand

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has surprised her fans after jamming to one of her ex-husband Medikal's hit songs during an interview with Berla Mundi on the Day Show.

The YOLO star looked elegant in a customised tee shirt and pleated skirt to promote her new show Resonance on the Lifestyle program.

Fella Makafui and Medikal look perfect together. Photo credit: @tv3

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui rocked her signature blond hairstyle and heavy makeup as she spoke about her businesses and how she funds her lavish lifestyle.

During the fun interview session, Fella Makafui showed off her impressive dance moves when the disc jockey started playing Medikal's Scarface.

Watch the video below;

Fella Makafui talks about making money online

Fella Makafui encouraged the youth to use social media to promote their business since she makes ninety per cent of her money online.

The mother-of-one revealed that she has four businesses but has only one physical shop for one, whilst the rest is solely online.

Watch the video below;

Ghanaian celebrity blogger Ameyaw Debrah has commented on Fella Makafui's video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

ameyaw112 stated:

@fellamakafui resonance everywhere

abenakwabena_benedicta stated:

@fellamakafui #resonance

Pergolaandmor stated:

Hilarious

clarinda_jibril stated:

Fine baes ❤

Stilpopn stated:

I too like this lady

Kwesiokawa stated:

This people are just pranking Ghanaians I don’t know how you guys are falling for this Ghana oh no .

_kemyxx stated:

She’s amazing

ewoemega9 stated:

She just makes herself happy

mislynkreations stated:

My love for fella has shot to 100%! The girl is fire

Fella Makafui: Ghanaian Musician Medikal's Ex-Wife Looks Fabulous In A Stylish Jacket And Pants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Fella Makafui, who rocked stylish ensembles for her latest photoshoot session.

Fella Makafui, who has been silent on her divorce, made a strong impression with her designer clothing.

The most recent pictures of Fella Makafui have prompted comments from Ghanaian actresses Kafui Danku and others.

Source: YEN.com.gh