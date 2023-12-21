Michael Blackson in a video he shared on his Instagram page visited his village in Ghana

In the video, the US-based actor converged with folks from his village to discuss how they could celebrate the 1 year anniversary of his school

In the comments section, Ghanaians praised the comedian for his benevolence and how much he loved his roots

Popular US-based Ghanaian actor and comedian Michael Blackson took a trip back to his roots in Ghana, visiting his village of Agona Nsaba. The journey was documented in a video shared on his Instagram page, showed a special connection to his homeland.

In the video, Blackson engaged with the people of Agona Nsaba, converging with locals to discuss plans for celebrating the first anniversary of the school he generously established in the village.

Ghanaians, both near and far, flooded the comments section of the post with praise for Blackson's benevolence and his dedication to preserving and uplifting his roots. Many expressed admiration for the comedian's love for his village and applauded his efforts to give back.

It's been a year since the actor established his school in the community. The actor does not charge students from his school any fees.

Michael Blackson warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

deostic said:

I wish am in Ghana to celebrate with you. A massive well done to you for great work you continue to do for the great work you for Nsaba and mother Ghana

official_blaq_pearl reacted:

I don’t know you in person but you are indeed a good man to the people of Ghana and the whole of Africa.

votcclothing wrote:

Much respect to you. You go down low to the level of the people, eat with them, be around them where they are and help them.

Michael Blackson eats Ghanaian food

In another story, Michael Blackson, in a video he shared on his Instagram page, ate boiled plantain and stew with his hands and licked the plate at the end.

Americans in the comments section bashed Blackson for eating with his bare hands instead of using cutlery and found issues with his table manners.

Ghanaians in the comments section, however, came to Blackson's defence, stating that the Ghanaian dish was not eaten with cutlery.

