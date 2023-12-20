King Promise has added his voice to the call for Ghanaian creatives to be more united in their efforts

He recounted a disgraceful experience with a colleague in London which he deems unhelpful to the industry's growth

Netizens react to King Promise's submission attempting to fish out the artiste he's talking about

Ghanaian singer and songwriter King Promise has weighed in on the notion that Ghanaian creatives don't support each other as much as expected.

In a conversation with Kwadwo Sheldon, the singer criticised the pull-him-down mentality of some of his colleagues.

He went on to narrate an experience which influenced his point about his colleagues.

King Promise talks about "pull him down" mentality of Ghanaian musicians Photo source: Instagram/iamkingpromise

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

King Promise recounts horrid experience with colleagues

According to King Promise, the Terminator hitmaker, he was in London at a time when a colleague was having their show which had guest performers like Sarkodie.

King Promise who didn't reveal the name of the said colleague, disclosed that he was stopped from mounting the stage which came off as a shock to him.

The singer reiterated in his interview with Kwadwo Sheldon his stand that the fierce competition amongst colleagues was unhealthy and needless, and Ghana's music industry could go further without it.

Netizens react to King Promise's submission

Yen.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they attempted to fish out the artiste's King Promise talked about in his submission.

@abrantie001 commented:

Everyday social media proves me right. I always say the average Ghanaian is wicked to his fellow countryman. Disagree as you want but I still Stand on that. Everywhere, from work to family

@MaziOgbonnia remarked:

Let love/good vibes lead

@Jpstyles8 wrote:

The industry be dark pass

@moliymusic said:

The game is the game

@kweku_ikon opined:

It's so everywhere bro, music, photography, film making... The whole creative space... Even on this platform..you follow we people you admire and they will never follow u back. Ghana ankasa we be our own enemies.

King Promise performs for Nana Ama McBrown

Earlier, YEN.con.gh sorted a video of King Promise and Nana Ama McBrown in a festive mood ahead of this year's Christmas celebrations.

In the video, the singer performed his hit single while Nana Mama McBrown joined by Afronita, and Akrobeto showed off their dance moves.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh