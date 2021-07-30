Beach resorts? 15 of the best all-inclusive resorts on the beach in 2021

No doubt, beach resorts are ideal for travellers looking for a relaxing getaway, where they can spend more time lounging on pristine and white sand. They also need a place to splash in the pool or dine out with loved ones without digging into their wallet. Most all-inclusive ones offer excellent value, with all meals, activities, and accommodations included in one fair price.

Cocobay Resort beach resort. Photo: @cocobayresortantigua

Source: Instagram

Every family has different interests when it comes to gateways. Therefore the idea of planning a luxurious family vacation can be challenging. Others may take advantage of sleeping. Thus, the ideal option for a family vacation is looking for beach resorts where everyone can do what they want at their own time.

Top 15 all-inclusive beach resorts

What resorts have the best beaches? That is probably the question everyone seeking to take their family for vocation asks themselves right off the bat. Well, regardless of where it lies, an ideal resort offers personal service, pampering touches, and all-inclusive rates. So, here are the top 15 of the best luxury all-inclusive resorts across the world to give a try.

1. Coral Costa Caribe

Coral Costa Caribe. Photo: @coralcostacaribe

Source: Instagram

Coral Costa Caribe is arguably the most affordable, all-inclusive beach resort in the Dominican resort town of Juan Dolio. It is located midway between Punta Cana and the capital of Santo Domingo. The availability of white sandy beaches and turquoise water gives this resort beauty that resembles most Myrtle Beach resorts.

Better still, it has several other restaurants where the late-night munchies can make reservations. The snack bar around is also made open all night. It's free to do windsurfing, Kayaking, sailing, and snorkelling. Besides, there is a golf, tennis, and volleyball kids' club for kids' entertainment.

2. Spice Hotel & Spa

Spice Hotel & Spa beach resort. Photo: @spice_spa_hotel

Source: Instagram

Spice Hotel & Spa is located in Turkey. It offers a range of beautiful beaches on the Mediterranean and golf courses that will make you enjoy some history with your beach vacation.

Unlike Florida beach resorts, Belek is an upcoming resort with a fantastic home to beachfront. So if you are looking for an all-inclusive, value-priced beachfront resort in turkey, then Spice Hotel & Spa is the way to go.

3. Sonesta Maho Beach Resort

Sonesta Maho Beach Resort. Photo: @ mahobeachresort

Source: Instagram

Sonesta Maho Beach Resort is a cheap, all-inclusive beach resort on the Dutch side of St. Maarten. Its wide range of accommodations makes it perfect for couples, singles, or families. Taking your kids to this resort will have them enjoy the place. Like most Virginia Beach resorts, this facility has the Beach House Kids Club with day and night supervised activities geared towards creativity and group interaction.

In addition, there is 24-hour babysitting at an extra charge. Because of the video games plus cool stuff like DJ turntable decks and GoPro, filming experiences are an excellent avenue for Teen will enjoy the teen zone since it has. Moreover, there are movie nights accompanied by live entertainment. Both the adults' kids will enjoy the small water park.

4. Breezes Resort & Spa Bahamas

Breezes Resort & Spa Bahamas. Photo: @breezesbahamas

Source: Instagram

Breezes Resort & Spa Bahamas offers two key benefits, the On-the-sand rooms and an "Ultra-Inclusive" policy. The incredible thing about this beach is there are no resort fees, no surcharges, and the resort has a no-tipping policy. In addition, while Breezes is not adults-only, children over 14 years are allowed.

5. The Vista Sol Punta Cana Beach Resort

The Vista Sol Punta Cana Beach Resort. Photo: @vistasolpuntacana

Source: Instagram

Vista is one of the most beautiful beaches in the Dominican Republic. The facility has over 500 rooms and suites. It offers three different pools where you can swim, plus six other restaurants for dining.

If you love nightly entertainment with musicians and live performance shows, don't hesitate to visit the facility. Moreover, some beach resorts have kids' clubs whose activities are under supervision. You will enjoy a massage or treatment at the full spa.

6. Iberostar Costa del Sol

Iberostar Costa del Sol. Photo: @golftimetravel

Source: Instagram

Iberostar Costa del Sol is another all-inclusive property that brings a fun-filled yet budget-minded vacation. You will find various things, including the ultimate sunny location, beachfront convenience, and dining options without leaving the property. The rooms also come as doubles, triples, suites, and four.

7. Iberostar Royal Andalus

Iberostar Royal Andalus. Photo: @iberostar

Source: Instagram

Iberostar Royal Andalus is a large and ideal destination for golf lovers. Rooms and suites have furnished balconies for better refreshment. In addition, the resort has a spa and a children's pool with an aquatic playing area. You will also get five different restaurants to choose from, all of which have a dress code for dinner.

8. Cocobay Resort

Cocobay Resort. Photo: @cocobayresortantigua

Source: Instagram

Which all-inclusive resort has the best beach? If you have been asking yourself about this question, then Cocobay Resort is the perfect answer. Cocobay is a romantic and adults-only resort in Antigua in the West Indies that focuses on wellness, including walks, yoga classes, and spiritual meditation.

You will enjoy the cheapest accommodations with large front balconies and walls of sliding glass windows that open. Other benefits include the availability of mosquito nets on the bed. In addition, most restaurants around have terrace dining, serving a buffet breakfast and lunch, with dinner.

9. Samba Vallarta

Samba Vallarta beach resort. Photo: @sambavallarta

Source: Instagram

Samba Vallarta is about 30 minutes outside downtown Puerto Vallarta. It has all the amenities at a lower price. Room varies, some have terrace while others no. Suites face the pool, but also ocean-view suites are available. In addition, the separate living areas and suites have kitchenettes and sofa beds.

Samba Vallarta is typically a kids' club, mainly because of supervised activities. It has five dining options, two with seating being adults-only. On the other hand, the two non-buffet restaurants have three dinner seating each night for which reservations are required.

10. Swandor Cam Ranh

Swandor Cam Ranh beach resorts. Photo: @ swandorcamranh

Source: Instagram

Swandor Cam Ranh is a family resort that comes with all kinds of activities suitable for your kids. It also has family-friendly accommodations. The compound has a lot of family rooms that can comfortably accommodate four people.

The vast playground is a suitable ultra-all-inclusive system with everything, including a supervised kids' club program. Thus it forms a good ground where kids can be left while parents enjoy themselves elsewhere.

11. Holiday Inn Resort

Holiday Inn Resort. Photo: @holidayinn

Source: Instagram

Holiday Inn Resort is on a perfect quarter-mile of the pristine, powdery, soft-sand beach. It has modern Accommodations which are nicely sized.

The main buffet restaurant has a burger at the Oceanside Grill for you to enjoy some pizza. In addition, organized activities, aqua aerobics, like aqua golf and pool volleyball, happen daily. Besides, a kids' club and an activities centre make it ideal for a family vacation.

12. Hotel Riu Negril

Hotel Riu Negril. Photo: @riuhotels

Source: Instagram

Hotel Riu Negril is among the cheapest inclusive beach resorts in Jamaica that comes with a lot for its reasonable price tag. All the rooms have furnished balconies. There's a lot list of things you can do on the property ranging from Kayaking, boogie boarding, windsurfing, or even sail a little catamaran.

Moreover, the resort offers free Snorkeling gear and one free scuba lesson in the pool. The Riu presents an excellent array of dining options, including inexperience and cuisine. Another added value item is Hotel Riu Negril is wide free Wi-Fi like what happens in most Panama City beach resorts.

13. Solmar Resort

Solmar Resort. Photo: @solmarhotelsandresorts

Source: Instagram

Solmar Resort is one of the best-reach resorts suitable for a family vacation. But, what is the difference between beaches and sandals resorts? Have you ever ask yourself this question. Well, both sandals and Beaches Resorts are owned by the same company.

However, the only difference between them is that Sandals is an adults-only resort while Beaches is a family-friendly resort. The Solmar Resort is value-focused at Land's End. You can walk a little and save a lot in the process.

14. Hotel Riu Palace

Hotel Riu Palace. Photo: @riupalacehotel

Source: Instagram

Hotel Riu Palace comes with the freedom to enjoy seemingly endless land, sand, and water activities during the day. Every non-motorized water sports are also complimentary. Coming with your family means love to your kids.

The resort offers well-defined children's activities and programs. In addition, there is nonstop music and entertainment. However, at night, you may enjoy more adults-only dancing in the absence of your kids.

15. The Kura Hulanda Lodge & Beach

The Kura Hulanda Lodge & Beach. Photo: @kurahulandalodge

Source: Instagram

At Kura Hulanda Lodge & Beach, Some rooms and suites are located inside a series of two-story buildings. Some suites face the pool, while others have garden views with premium units facing the ocean. Watamula is the main buffet restaurant and a Cliffside terrace restaurant as well.

Not every all-inclusive beach resort may seem synonymous with a luxurious getaway for a family. However, there are a few getaways to enjoy with your entire team. Regardless of your choice, the idea should be to save money yet treat yourself to the fullest. For low-maintenance luxury vacations, consider beach resorts that are pocket-friendly and safe for you, family, and friends.

Yen.com.gh shared an article on the list of the 5 star hotels in Ghana. When it comes to high-class hospitality and accommodation, nothing beats these 5 star hotels in Ghana. There you would find a world-class treatment and enjoy the best vacation you have ever had.

These are the names of the top five star hotels in Ghana. If you want to have an experience of your lifetime, Ghana sports some of the finest luxury hotels. Feel free to check which hotel exceeds your expectations.

Source: Yen